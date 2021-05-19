The hard thing about navigating through something new is the uncertainty of the approach and wondering if it is the right or wrong way. I think that is where we are with this lifted or non-lifted mask mandate, so long as one is vaccinated. There are so many personal opinions, questions and comments about the logic and decision behind this whole ordeal. However, I wonder if it is a simple reflection of our nature as human beings that we are never truly satisfied or content. So, hear me out for a minute, and if not, I respect it and, well, on to the next. What if it isn’t that the proposal is ridiculous, without logical and practical reason, but it is that we are never happy with the answer we are given?
I think that although many of us would not necessarily label ourselves to be perfectionists, I think we may expect others to be. We want the right answer or solution at the right moment within the parameters we deem right and justified. What if that isn’t the case, though? What I mean is, what if we were quite honest with ourselves and that we really don’t even know what the best solution or right answer is for the best outcome. Well, because most of us have never been here before. So how could we speak on a topic in which we have never been exposed to or experienced? In addition, even for those who have experienced it, who is to say their experience would work for our ideal outcome as it did for theirs?
There is this disillusioned idea and concept that there is an ideal or perfect moment, day or situation that we create within our minds. We allow our thoughts to dictate our attitudes, which dictate our decisions. However, sometimes we must tell our thoughts what to think. We must be fair, but also respect the decisions of others, especially those in our political parties which hold high positions with reason. I am not saying we must agree or even succumb to the final decisions, but perhaps we can respect the decisions made and navigate accordingly based on our own beliefs. Some of us may have a utilitarian mindset, maybe a deontological one, liberal one or even a religious one. There are several out there that have many labels, but despite the fact, we are all human beings trying to figure out unknown territory together.
The only way for each of us to see real change and justice take form is to begin with us, within. I know I speak on this often, but it cannot be stressed enough how imperative it is that the only person or things we have control of is self. Even then, we may lose it.
So, when the policies, laws and guidelines are in place, let us respect it and then navigate accordingly. What may work for Bob may not work for George.
The bottom line is — that is okay. The hard realization we will all come to at one point in our lives or another, is that we will never know what is the most ideal.
Our minds will create a perfect scenario that we think will work the best. However, we must ask ourselves — best for whom? You see, because in my mind it is perfect because the only thought process, characteristic, personality, wants, needs and desires I am considering in this ideal outcome is my own.
Therefore, it couldn’t work because I would be at the center of it, and well, most of us know that that will never work in the real world.
So, we respect what decisions are made for the overall outlook and picture moving forward, and we apply within reason what works for our personal situation.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
