AUSTIN — If you hear what sounds like thunder rumbling along Interstate 35 this weekend, it could be more storm action rolling through the region. Or, it could be a bunch of bikers headed to the 25th Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally.
This year’s event — last year’s rally was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — runs Thursday through Sunday at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas racing facility.
The Travis County Exposition Center, traditional home for the event, is still in use as a pandemic relief operations center, so organizers moved the rally to the racetrack site.
Showcase events include live music from 18 local, regional and national bands throughout the day and night, local food trucks, vendors, bike manufacturers and aftermarket activations to include Indian Motorcycles, Cowboy Harley, J&P Motorcycles and more.
Headliners on the main stage are: Artimus Pyle Band on Thursday; Jesse Dayton on Friday and Blackberry Smoke on Saturday.
Other scheduled attractions include:
The Inaugural Derwood Builder Show, AHRMA Classic Bike Show, Ride in Bike show, T.R.O.G “The Race of Gentlemen” Exhibition, Peace, Love & Happiness Charity Ride, Ives Brothers Wall of Death and Ball of Steel, Mexico’s Motorcycle Acrobats, Derwood Flat Track Racing, AHRMA “Historic Motorcycle Racing”, Speed Demon Mini-Bike Racing and “a surprise or two.”
A food court will offer such things as Tex-Mex, barbecue, Cajun food, wood-fired pizza, “big fat” sandwiches and more. For more information, go to www.republicoftexasmotorcyclerally.com.
If none of that rally food tickles your taste buds, never fear.
Head on over to the nearby Cypress Grill at 4404 West William Cannon for some Cajun fare that includes chicken Atchafalaya; jambalaya; pot roast; shrimp, crawfish and oyster po-boys; crawfish egg rolls; gumbo; boudin; fresh fish; shrimp and grits; red beans and rice; etouffee; fried okra; dirty rice; mustard greens; rattlesnake pasta; bread pudding; bourbon chocolate pecan pie; and much more.
The famed Salt Lick Barbecue at 3600 Presidential Blvd. near Gate 12 features finger-lickin’ good brisket, sausage, pork ribs, bison ribs, beef ribs, turkey, chicken, pulled pork, a vegetable plate, cobbler, pecan pie and chocolate pecan pie.
Good stuff, Maynard.
Meanwhile, back home in Killeen-Fort Hood, BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, offers a number of family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
Over at Central Texas College, the Mayborn Science Theater is open again with a full slate of fascinating shows. Face masks are required to enter the building and seating is limited. Go to www.starsatnight.org for more information.
