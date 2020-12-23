They say when we focus on the one negative thing, or the one wrong thing, in our life then it’ll be amplified where we will be unable to see all the positive, all the good. We are very prone to do that when we are not receiving what we desire, whether that be in our finances, career, relationships or health condition.
So how do we minimize that one thing? How do we navigate through the drudgery and tumultuous circumstances of our situation to witness and appreciate all the beauty? It seems like a difficult answer when we are not looking for it. However, when we decide to take a step back and a moment to scan the room, we will be surprised to find that we have the answer we are looking for. The lens is either zoomed out too far or too close.
For instance, we can be overly consumed with all the details of our situation. We are paying so much attention to every step, every discrepancy and every noise that our perception is skewed. Not only that, we do not see the full picture of what is before us. Therefore, we find ourselves frustrated, annoyed and feeling as though things are just not gaining traction.
Let’s take a look at our relationship with our children, and if you do not have any, then let’s think back to our relationship as a child. We are with our children around the clock, that is, unless they are at school. We watch them day in and day out, grow, progress, mature and age. However, because we are with them and see them every day, we often think they are not changing, they are not evolving.
Now, there are other variables of desiring and building for them to be better every day, but what about their small feats? What about the big ones we do not take time to notice? It is different when we run into an old friend or visit family members. They take notice of how much our children have grown physically, mentally, socially and spiritually. They do not see them as often, therefore their lens has a different view. We have an up-close view, so we are harder on them, expecting them to be better, stronger, wiser. The wonderful thing is — they are.
Then there are those of us whose lens is zoomed too far out. We are so consumed with the five-year plan, the next move, the next promotion. We are looking so far ahead that we are missing out on everything right before us. Listen, I am not saying that we shouldn’t have a five-year plan, or that we shouldn’t look ahead toward the future to plan for the best and worst possible outcomes. We are all planning in some way or form for what is to come next, whether that is on a large or small scale. It is daunting to think that we cannot see everything we are pursuing, enforcing, desiring to become and evolve into that is already in our presence. It is in our possession. Perhaps you’ve heard the saying — “he that is faithful in little, will be faithful with much.” We cannot tell ourselves that, “When I reach this salary then ...” or “When I have removed and resolved all these matters then …” because we will never attain or be willing to accept what is. We will always be chasing something and wondering why we are always miserable with everything before us. Sometimes it does take looking back. Sometimes it does require taking a step back to see the course and journey it has been to get to this place. We may also want to take a moment to stop, not a long one, but just a moment. Enjoy days when they are here and begging for our attention.
What setting to do we have our lens on? Perhaps it needs adjusting, and we need shifting. Maybe the lens and the angle just need a shift upward, down, sideways. We cannot see a lot of what is happening, because we don’t want to. We focus on all that isn’t. May we change our focus, change our angle and even our attitude. We will be surprised to find that all we need and deeply desire is right in front of each of us.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
