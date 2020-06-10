Top Army and Defense Department leadership is open to talks about renaming nearly a dozen major bases and installations that bear the names of Confederate military commanders, including Fort Hood.
“The Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Army are open to a bi-partisan discussion on the topic,” Army spokesperson Col. Sunset Belinsky said in a statement Monday to Politico, which broke the news on Monday.
Fort Hood is one of 10 Army posts in the South named after Confederate officers. The others include Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Fort Lee, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Pickett in Virginia; Fort Polk and Camp Beauregard in Louisiana; and Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia; and Fort Rucker, Alabama.
The Dallas Morning News and CNN.com also were reporting the openness to discussion on Monday.
Fort Hood Media Relations Chief Chris Haug told the Herald officials are not aware of the news and “will not speak on the Fort Hood name” at this time.
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Roosevelt Huggins, a member of the Killeen Branch NAACP executive committee and past president, said to the Herald through a emailed statement:
“We understand it and the reasoning for the Army now wanting to revisit the conversation. Things are moving in the right direction. If they are going to make the change, now is the right time to do so.”
“Before I retired, I was stationed at Fort Hood several times and have always been aware of who the military installation was named after. If they decide to rename the Fort, I hope it is a well-respected Army veteran who has served this country (no matter the color) and that the name is positive. Now is the time to do it,” Huggins said.
This was not the first attempt to rename Fort Hood. Last year, the national League of United Latin American Citizens approved a resolution to rename Fort Hood after retired Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez.
The LULAC Laredo chapter member who proposed the renaming said Benavidez is an Army veteran from Texas who earned the Medal of Honor and received five Purple Hearts during his service. He said the resolution was about honoring contemporary military heroes.
Confederate monuments and namesakes have been under scrutiny for years.
Fort Hood is named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, a vocal slavery supporter. At a soldiers’ reunion seven years after the war ended, Hood said the North was fighting for the freedom of blacks, “and the independence of the Southern Confederacy was the only means to avoid the immediate abolition of slavery.”
Camp Hood was created in 1942 during World War II, and several years later became permanent as Fort Hood.
As a cavalry officer in the U.S. Army before the Civil War, Hood was assigned to patrol the frontier. After the Civil War began, he joined the Confederacy and commanded Texas troops.
There are several other Confederate reminders in the Killeen area with Robert E. Lee Drive and Fort Hood Street among others. There has been a Confederate statue in front of the Bell County Courthouse in the Belton downtown square since 1916. Inversely, there is also a statue of Peter Hansborough Bell, whom the county is named after. Bell fought in the battle of San Jacinto and entered the U.S. Army at the outbreak of the Mexican War. When the Civil War broke out, he was offered a commission as colonel of Confederate forces by Jefferson Davis, but he refused to serve, according to the Texas State Historical Association’s website.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center — a nonprofit legal organization that monitors hate groups — only Virginia has more Confederate symbols than Texas.
According to the Army’s website, the naming of posts started as a tradition when the Army was young.
“In the Continental Army, many posts and camps were named by the commander or supervising engineer for high ranking officers, including those still living ... The names usually, but not always, reflected some regional connection to its location, and usually with a historic military figure significant to the area,” according to the Army.
In 2015, Army top spokesman Brigadier General Malcolm Frost said: “Accordingly, these historic names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies. It should be noted that the naming occurred in the spirit of reconciliation, not division.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.