Copperas Cove High School 2020 graduates Madison and Abigail Ford each held up her left hand and solemnly affirmed that they will support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the State Texas as they became soldiers in the Texas Army National Guard.
The twins are carrying on the family tradition as daughters of a military father who served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army as well as grandparents and extended family members.
“I enlisted into the National Guard because my whole life, I’ve always been the one to do things for other people before myself,” she said. “It’s very special that we both joined the same branch because, in a way, we are still together.”
Abigail Ford joined the National Guard as a stepping stone into the FBI where she plans to work as a profiler.
“I chose National Guard so I can still receive the training as soldier, still go to college and work another job as well,” Abigail Ford said. “As of now, my contract is six years active and two reserves.”
The pair were both active in the Copperas Cove High School JROTC program all four years under the direction of CW3 (ret.) Enrique Herrera. Madison Ford graduated with the rank of cadet captain.
“I participated in the female color guard where we competed at least three times a year with commitments to present or post the colors for community events every couple of months. I held the Texas flag and I am grateful for that team,” Madison Ford said.
Abigail Ford graduated with the rank of cadet colonel.
“I joined JROTC because my father was in the Army and my brother was also in JROTC,”
Abigail Ford said. “My senior year, I served as the battalion commander of the entire (high school) JROTC program.”
Herrera said both sisters have been outstanding student cadets.
“Always at the ready to perform their given missions and tasks; taking their leadership positions with serious-minded dedication and responsibility. They will no doubt be an asset to their unit and to the Army National Guard,” Herrera said. “I look forward to following their progress as they forge ahead and take up their mantles in leadership positions in the Guard.”
Madison Ford chose to become an ammunition specialist with the responsibility of handling the storage of conventional ammunition, guided missiles and explosive-related items. Abigail Ford will serve in the military intelligence branch.
