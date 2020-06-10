Two units, both with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, won an award that only 15 other units across the Army won.
The units were awarded the Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award, formerly known as the Draper Armor Leadership Award, and the commander and first sergeants of both were awarded the Goodrich Riding Trophy.
The two units which won the award were “Blackhawk” Troop, 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment and “Animal” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment.
Capt. William Cox, Animal Company commander, said it is an honor to win the award.
“This award is a great honor,” he said. “We had tried for it previously and never been awarded it. Being able to get awarded it, particularly for the troopers, and all the hard work they put in.”
Cox said he has about 11 months left in his command time, so he and his company will try to win it again.
He credited the troopers with being able to win the award.
“This is my first time on a tank in three years,” Cox said. “So, if it wasn’t for them, (it) definitely wouldn’t have been possible.”
Receiving the award alongside Cox was 1st Sgt. Vicente Nicola Jr.
Capt. Steven Bowman, former Blackhawk Troop commander, recently changed over his command, but was still presented with the award.
Bowman said he found out his troop had won the award in January, shortly after a training exercise called Pegasus Forge.
“It was actually pretty cool, because our (observer controller), the captain that evaluated me during Pegasus Forge, who’s in (3rd Cavalry Regiment), he also won the award,” Bowman said. “So, two out of the three people on Fort Hood who won the award were kind of together for the whole two weeks or so.”
Bowman also credited the troopers for his success as a commander.
“These guys make my job super easy,” he said. “I can’t stress that enough.”
Also receiving the award alongside Bowman was 1st Sgt. Dean Pfirman.
The Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award, formerly known as the Draper Award, recognizes outstanding cavalry and armor leaders and units, according to Maj. Marcellus Simmons, the public affairs officer for the division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.
Lt. Col. Richard Groen, commander of 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, said the award demonstrates a show of force.
“It’s a showcase of the lethality of the unit,” Groen said. “And by lethality, we mean trooper readiness; their ability to shoot, move and communicate; their ability to lead formations in a combined arms maneuver.”
Lt. Col. Steven Jackowski, commander of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, said the award showcases the company as the best.
“It recognizes Alpha Company as the best tank company in 1st Cav Division,” Jackowski said. “It recognizes the outstanding achievement of, not only the company commander and first sergeant for their leadership, but for the troopers on how they perform their jobs. And there’s a myriad number of tasks that go into making a tank company as lethal as they are.”
