PIDCOKE — Steve Bowyer served two tours in Vietnam during his 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and now suffers from a debilitating lung disease due to exposure to the notorious Agent Orange herbicide, but the 78-year-old says he has no regrets about his time in uniform.
“I had probably one of the most interesting careers that a person could have,” said the retired senior master sergeant originally from Vancouver, Washington. “The military offers a lot of good opportunity. You never know what is going to be thrown at you and what opportunities are there.
“Any young man or woman that comes to me and asks me about joining — even though I know the services have changed dramatically — I would say, yes. Give it a shot. There will be life-changing events. They’ll set you up for opportunity either in or outside the service. This (lung) disease notwithstanding, how many guys do you know that get four checks a month?”
Bowyer, a widower, father of two and grandfather of one, has lived the past four years in Pidcoke, about 20 miles northwest of Killeen-Fort Hood. He and his daughters moved here in part due to his health problems, but also because they did not like changes they saw happening throughout their beloved home territory in the Pacific Northwest.
“The Seattle-Tacoma area is turning into just a trash community,” Bowyer said. “There’s tweakers; there’s drug addicts … now you can go into a store and steal (merchandise) up to $900 and they’ll just give you a ticket. The whole northwest is beautiful (and) full of great people, but the liberal leaderships have just ruined it, in my opinion.
“The other reason we moved is because I have some health issues. I have lung disease, diabetes … things that have been attributed to Agent Orange. The weather seemed to be more conducive, and my kids decided, yeah, let’s do it. We’ve always had a hankering to come to Texas, so we just made the move.”
After graduating from high school in Portland, Ore., in 1961, Bowyer worked and went to college for two years but was not satisfied with the direction he was heading, so he decided to join the military in 1963. He was 19.
“I wasn’t a very good student,” Bowyer said. “Between working and going to school, I just didn’t apply myself like I should have. It was time for me to make a change. I had always been a little infatuated with the Air Force, and it was just time to change up my life and be somebody.”
His first taste of military life was basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, followed by supply and logistics school in Amarillo, and then his initial duty assignment.
“It wasn’t bad,” he said of his introduction to military life. “A little more regimented than my life had been, which is probably a good thing.
“After Amarillo, I was assigned to Glasgow Air Force Base in Montana. Glasgow has got nothing. They roll up the sidewalks at 9 o’clock … it was like Gatesville probably was when Gatesville was still dry, you know. For fun, we went to the Indian reservation at Fort Peck. It was maybe 50 miles from Glasgow.
“Typical GIs, we went for booze, dancing, entertainment. We didn’t get to do that much because we didn’t have a car. Didn’t have nothing really, you know, when you first join.
“I had a new boss come in after probably about four months, and he told me, ‘Steve, don’t judge the Air Force by Glasgow, Montana. There’s a lot of good places to go.’’
Bowyer did not want to wait to see where he might be assigned next, so he decided to take charge and volunteer to go to Vietnam. After some training at Travis Air Force Base in California, he was soon on a plane headed for Saigon, where he arrived in 1965 and started helping make preparations for a deployment to Cam Ranh Bay to build an air force base, including tent hooches and runways for C-123s and C-130s.
After his tour was up, Bowyer went home for 30 days leave and then it was off to Sembach, Germany, which proved to be another less-than-desirable duty.
“They sent me to a base that sat on a hill — no car, no nothing, in the winter. There were some good things about it, but the straw that broke the camel’s back was at that same time (1966-67) we pulled out of France. All the military equipment in France came to Sembach, so we were sorting through all this stuff, working six days a week.
“I said, ‘Wait a minute. I worked six, seven days a week in Vietnam and got paid for it. Got combat pay plus no taxes. Now, I’m sitting here in Germany, not getting combat pay, not getting a break on my taxes.’ So I went to personnel and put in a piece of paper that says, ‘Airman desires return to Southeast Asia.’”
It took a little time, but orders finally arrived to go back to Vietnam.
His parents were not thrilled.
“So I got on a plane and went back to Saigon. They were pretty distraught. They didn’t show it much, but my brother is the one who told me they were really upset about it.
“When I was in Germany, I was what they call airman first-class, a three-striper. By the time I got on the plane to leave, they had changed that rank to the same as the Army — buck sergeant. By the time I got off the plane in Saigon, I had made staff sergeant.
“So they decided to give me a job as the supply sergeant for MWR (morale, welfare and recreation). I was there to make sure the units got footballs, basketballs, all that stuff. It was a weird thing, but it was pretty easy.
“That’s what I did for a while. After that, I took over the swimming pool. I got to live at the swimming pool, not in the barracks. Had my own room. It was great. I left MWR and went back to supply, so I ended up moving to downtown Saigon.
“I did that for a few months. Pretty nice duty. Things were going pretty good and then TET hit (the 1968 series of coordinated North Vietnamese attacks on more than 100 cities and outposts in South Vietnam). I’ve got my M16 and my little trusty Air Force .38, and that night they (Viet Cong) were running across my roof, trying to get to a Vietnamese major who lived down the street, because he worked at the presidential palace.
“I waited it out and the next morning I made a dash for the main gate and jumped over the barrier. Right behind me, an Air Force pilot got shot in the leg as he came over the gate. I made it on base and the MWR guys said, ‘Come stay with us. We’re going to be on the handball courts because they’ve got cement on three sides.’
“They were still rocketing us for the next couple days, and we decided to move out of the handball courts and go to the MWR offices right next door because there was air conditioning.
“So we went there (and) I’m sleeping with my head and shoulders under a desk. I did that for a couple of days and then we were getting ready to leave. They assigned me barracks on base because I had been living downtown. I left that night and they hit the top of the handball courts and shrapnel hit that office building we were in. Where I was sleeping, my lower body would have been riddled with shrapnel.
“We were thankful that we had gotten out. Everything was so random. They were shooting rockets and mortars and whatever they were throwing at the base … you just didn’t know where they were going to hit.”
After his second combat tour, Bowyer was sent to Taiwan, then Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, then Mount Hebo Air Force Station in Oregon, Hamilton AFB in California, and Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. Following his military service, he worked 20 years for the U.S. government’s Defense Logistics Agency, which sent him all over the world until he retired for good in 2007.
He returned to Washington until a major health scare caused him and his family to reassess their priorities and decided to make a move to Texas.
“A little over four years ago, I died, as a result of respiratory issues,” Bowyer said. “They brought me back, but I couldn’t live alone any more after that. My wife had already passed, and so I moved in with my daughter. We all had a group meeting about coming down to Texas.
“What happened was I had an extreme case of the flu back in — what was it — 2016. I went to the hospital, and they admitted me immediately. I was there for four days, and the day I was supposed to be released, I aspirated and died. My lungs were just full of crap.
“I was in intensive care for a total of 18 days. They did the last rites; brought my brother up from Oregon; all that stuff. But I had a wonderful nurse who didn’t give up. I don’t remember this, but there were six or eight different fluids going into me to try and counteract the stuff, so she was manipulating everything and finally made it work.
“After that, I could hardly do anything. I moved out of my house and in with my youngest daughter and had home health care and rehab — everything from speech therapy, how to eat, physical therapy. It was a slow process.
“It took quite a while even down here to get to a point where I was totally independent. Do I have the stamina or strength that I had even five years ago? No. Do I play golf anymore? No.
“But I’m 78 years old, and there’s a lot of people who don’t make it to 78. Now, family comes first. What I really want is to be able to see my granddaughter get the first car I give her. That’s going to be about 10 more years (and) I hope I can make it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.