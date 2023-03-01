230223-A-PE084-001

FORT HOOD, Texas – From left, Tim Dill, the military legislative assistant for senator Ted Cruz, Brandon Simon, the regional director for senator Ted Cruz, Penny Stehlik, a military legislative assistant for congressman John Carter, visit Fort Hood to meet with the III Armored Corps Commanding General Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe to discuss operational readiness, Feb. 23, 2023. The III Armored Corps remains ready to deploy, fight, sustain, and win in multi-domain operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

 Sgt. Andre Taylor

The III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general and other leaders across Fort Hood welcomed U.S. legislative representatives for a tour of the installation and a discussion on operational readiness Feb. 23.

Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commander, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, welcomed U.S. legislative representatives Tim Dill, the military legislative assistant for Sen. Ted Cruz; Brandon Simon, the regional director for Senator Ted Cruz; and Penny Stehlik, military legislative assistant for U.S. Rep. John Carter as they arrived at Fort Hood to discuss operations. The legislative representatives took a tour of Fort Hood to get an overview of the installation and took briefings on training capabilities.

