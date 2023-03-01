The III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general and other leaders across Fort Hood welcomed U.S. legislative representatives for a tour of the installation and a discussion on operational readiness Feb. 23.
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commander, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, welcomed U.S. legislative representatives Tim Dill, the military legislative assistant for Sen. Ted Cruz; Brandon Simon, the regional director for Senator Ted Cruz; and Penny Stehlik, military legislative assistant for U.S. Rep. John Carter as they arrived at Fort Hood to discuss operations. The legislative representatives took a tour of Fort Hood to get an overview of the installation and took briefings on training capabilities.
