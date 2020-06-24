The search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen continues, and Fort Hood officials told the family Tuesday morning that they now suspect foul play.
U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, told media at a press conference Tuesday that the meeting revealed some answers.
“We got a timeline, a breakdown of what she did that day,” Garcia said.
On that day, Guillen, who works in the troop armory, was not supposed to be at work due to the alternate schedules because of the coronavirus.
She was called into work that day and was not in uniform.
Phone records from Sprint indicate that her last communication via phone was a text message at 11:30 a.m. April 22 to her supervisor that contained the serial number of a weapons system, Garcia said in the press conference.
As the search for Guillen continues, so will the protests outside the Army post.
A few dozen people gathered Friday near two Fort Hood gates at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue in Killeen, just as they have done May 22 and June 12.
The last two, and all subsequent protests, have been planned by League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Herencia No. 4297.
Guillen’s sister, Mayra Guillen, said the family appreciates the support of LULAC.
“They’ve helped us with everything, literally,” said Mayra Guillen, who attended Friday’s protest.
LULAC has helped the family with money to help cover travel costs from Houston, lodging costs and legal fees.
AnaLuisa Tapia, district director of LULAC, said protests will continue every Friday at that intersection until Guillen is found.
“They’re not as sufficient as they should be,” she said of the meetings. “There’s really no answers up to this point, and it’s something that I have to deal with day by day knowing that it’s almost going to be two months, and they still can’t give me anything concrete.”
Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment and has not been heard from since that date.
Guillen is assigned to Tomahawk Troop, Pioneer Squadron, which falls under 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
The search for Guillen is now underway along the Leon River near Little River-Academy.
Volunteers from Texas Equusearch and Fort Hood investigators were combing the river Monday. They are based off FM 436 in Bell County.
On Sunday, about 30 volunteers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife began the search along the river.
CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen. LULAC has offered to match the $25,000 reward, making the total reward $50,000.
Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood’s Public Affairs Office director, reiterated, “We encourage anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that could help in the safe return of Vanessa Guillen to please call CID agents at 254-495-7767 and share that information with them.”
CID agents also can be contacted online at www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. The person providing information can remain anonymous. All credible leads are being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.