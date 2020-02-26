KILLEEN — Members of the Central Texas Chapter of Military Officers Association of America hosted John Vasser, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at University of Mary Hardin Baylor, on Friday to learn about the state of the university.
The university currently has around 3,800 students, 65% of which are female, Vasser said. The university’s largest undergraduate programs are its nursing and pre-nursing programs, which accounts for nearly 20% of the student population.
“We have expanded a lot in the area of health care,” he said. “We have begun offering a physical therapy program and it’s doing fantastic. We’re fully loaded with the maximum number of students we can have with that program, and it’s been great.”
The university has also started an occupational therapy program, and even has a fully-operational convenience store on the campus where patients recovering from illnesses such as a stroke can practice remastering tasks in an actual work environment, Vasser said.
“It’s a working lab, and it’s a real benefit,” he said.
Supply Chain and Logistics is another undergraduate program offered at the university, thanks in part to major distribution centers in the area such as Walmart, Vasser said. They are also now offering degrees in Small Business and Entreprenuership.
“What we found is that a lot of folks will start a small business, will enjoy much success, and then want their kids to take over for them,” he said. “As well, we were talking to students and there was a great interest in small businesses — some wanted to start their own, others were prepared to take over from mom and dad.”
The Central Texas Chapter of MOAA promotes the purposes of the national Military Officers Association of America, fosters fraternal relations among retired, active duty and former officers and warrant officers of the seven uniformed services and their reserve components, protects the rights and interests of personnel of the seven uniformed services and their dependents and survivors, and provides useful service for members and their dependents and survivors to serve the community and the nation.
For more information or to join, go to www.centexmoaa.org.
