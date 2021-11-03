KILLEEN — Larry Holly was living the good life after graduating high school in St. Louis, Missouri, when an official-looking letter arrived at his mother’s house and changed everything.
“I was having fun. Young guy, pretty good job, nice apartment, chasing girls around town. I thought that was the life to live,” said Holly, now an 85-year-old Killeen resident.
“I was out on my own by then when my mom got that letter. I’ll never forget it. I carried that letter with me for years until it got lost somewhere in my travels around the world. The letter stated: ‘Greetings, Mr. Lawrence Holly. Your friends and neighbors have invited you to serve in the armed forces of the United States of America.’
“Man, I cried. I didn’t know nothing about the military.”
That was December 1958.
Holly went on after he was drafted to have a highly successful career in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of command sergeant major (the highest rank an enlisted soldier can achieve) and retiring with 30 years and one day of service.
He was stationed three times at Fort Hood during a career that included combat in the Vietnam War — he served six months as a scout platoon sergeant and six months as part of a mobile advisory team that worked with Vietnamese troops — and an aborted combat mission during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, a standoff between the United States and the former Soviet Union over missiles deployed to Cuba and aimed at the U.S.
“I deployed to Fort Stewart, Ga., and from there halfway to Guantanamo Bay (Cuba),” Holly said. “I was with the forward forces when Kennedy and Khrushchev were negotiating. Finally, Khrushchev turned the missiles around and that’s when we turned around and headed back home.”
Born and raised in St. Louis, known as the “Gateway to the West,” Holly graduated high school in 1953, went to college for a year, ran out of money, and went to work that summer as a banquet steward for a local hotel. Life was good for the young man, and then Uncle Sam paid a surprise visit and he was off to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., for basic training.
“Being a guy raised in the city, I’d never been outside in the wintertime like that,” Holly said. “Fort Leonard Wood was called ‘Little Korea.’ I’ve never been so cold in my life.”
Two months of boot camp, then it was off to food service training at Fort Lee, Va., and his first duty assignment in Germany. After 22 months, his military commitment was deemed complete and he headed home.
He got his old job back but returning to life as a civilian was not all it was cracked up to be.
“After two weeks, I said, crap, this is hard work. I had experienced a little bit of life over in Europe, and said, ‘Hell, I’m still young. I can still go back and experience some other places.’ When I was in Germany, I had the chance to visit France, Italy, other places around there. So I liked the idea of having the ability to visit places I’d read about in history.
“I had made sergeant during those 22 months, so I went back in and decided to go to armor training. From there, the rest is history. Within three years, I was an E-6 (staff sergeant) in charge of everything.”
He came back to Fort Hood, then was sent to Germany in 1963, returning to the States four years later to train soldiers at Fort Polk, La., for duty in Vietnam.
Then, he got his own orders to get ready to go to Southeast Asia. It was a tough year and his trip back home was difficult, as well.
“When I returned from Vietnam to California in 1969, I had to go to the Post Exchange and buy some civilian clothes before I could go home,” Holly said. “We were not allowed to leave post wearing an Army uniform, because of all the demonstrations that were taking place against the war.
“People knew we were soldiers anyway, and they spit at us and gave us the finger. We were called baby killers and all those kinds of things. It was really embarrassing, and it also hurt.
“You lose guys over there and then you come back home and that is the kind of reception you get.
“It sticks with you forever. I still think about it today. When I left Fort Ord and got on a bus to L.A. International (Airport) … I can remember it like it was yesterday. I lost five guys in our platoon, and it really hurt me for those guys. I’ll never forget that.”
He retired from the Army in 1988 and opened Big Al’s restaurant in Killeen, which he owned and operated from 1988 to 2004. He also taught computerized battlefield simulations for five years at Fort Hood’s Battle Simulation Center, was manager of the Digital Battle Staff Sustainment Trainer, and retired after six years as operations officer/exercise planner for the Battle Command Simulation Center.
Holly enjoys playing golf every chance he gets and stays busy with a variety of civic and community activities: Central Texas Players Golf Association president; past president of Texas District of Exchange Clubs; division director of Texas Exchange Clubs; Exchange Club of Killeen; Temple-Belton Exchange Club; Killeen Volunteers, Inc.; Clements Boys & Girls Club of Killeen; National Retired Sergeants Major and Chiefs Association; Association of U.S Army; Vietnam Veterans Association; Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful; Texas District of National Exchange Clubs.
Looking back at his life and his military service, Holly, who has been married for 45 years to wife Kil Cha, says he has been blessed.
“The military was the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said. “You have experiences that most people in life don’t get to experience. It kind of made me grow up as a man. Take responsibility for yourself and your fellow man. That’s what it’s all about.
“You learn how to treat people; how to take care of people. It’s kind of a science. You meet people from all backgrounds of life — north, east, south and west — and we all think differently depending on where we were raised, our family background, that sort of thing. You learn how to deal with that person from North Dakota as well as that guy from Tupelo, Mississippi. They have different outlooks on life because they were raised in different parts of the country.
“In the military, you have to make a cohesive unit out of all these different personalities; people from different backgrounds who think differently. It’s a challenge.”
Back in October, Holly was chosen as one of 39 military vets to participate in the Honor Flight Network, a nationwide program that celebrates World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans by flying them to such places as Washington, D.C., for a day of VIP-treatment and tours of various war monuments and historic sites.
Receiving that recognition was important to healing emotional wounds that have lingered since his service during the turbulent Vietnam era.
“We never really got welcomed back home,” Holly said. “In the last 20 years, the guys (and gals) in the Afghanistan war always got a big (reception) when they came home. We never got that.
“For me, this gives me a sense of closure, in the fact that the country is really thanking me for my service.”
