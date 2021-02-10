The organization known for serving those who serve celebrated its 80 year anniversary on Thursday.
The USO Fort Hood honored the milestone by doing what they do best — giving to the troops by holding a drive-through giveaway, offering those who stopped by goodie bags, cupcakes, drinks and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.
The USO Fort Hood opened in 2001 and was the first brick and mortar USO to open on a military installation, said Benjamin Griffin, USO Fort Hood Center Operations Programs manager. Over 80 years, the USO has gone from mobile teams providing entertainment for the troops to centers offering a variety of services at home and abroad.
“We are in a brand new building and we offer so many amenities,” Griffin said. “We have pool tables, a place to play video games, an internet cafe with 30 computers so service members and their families can print whatever they need and a lovely movie theater that seats 30.
“We even have a state-of-the-art kitchen where we’re able to prepare food and serve lunch.”
According to uso.org, just prior to the onset of America’s involvement in World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt sought to unite several service associations into one organization to lift the morale of our military and nourish support on the home front. Those entities consisted of the Salvation Army, Young Men’s Christian Association, Young Women’s Christian Association, National Catholic Community Services, National Travelers Aid Association and the National Jewish Welfare Board. They were united to become the United Service Organizations, or the USO.
“I’d like to think we’ve provided a little bit of comfort along the way,” said Griffin, who grew up in a military family who enjoyed the services provided by the USO. “We help out soldiers and their families the best we can — where would soldiers and their families be without the USO? I would like to think the USO does a lot of good out there. We’re there at the airports, when they’re coming home from deployments ... we’re there to hand them a cup of coffee or just brighten up their day in any way we can while they’re serving in the military.
“I would never like to think of what they would have to do without the USO.”
COVID-19 has changed the way the USO provides its services in some ways, but the volunteers strive to maintain as much “normalcy” as possible, Griffin said.
“At USO Fort Hood, we’ve been able to create some pop-up lunch events and drive-through events, like the one going on right now,” he said. “Normally, this would be an indoor event where everyone could come in and interact. But with social distancing, we’ve had to operate a bit differently.”
Griffin said a lot more attention is paid to sanitizing the area and USO Fort Hood ensures all volunteers have the proper face masks and gloves to interact with the troops — all while maintaining a positive attitude for those they serve.
“Since the pandemic, we’ve not really stopped,” he said. “We support the mission out at North Fort Hood with goods and services, providing lunches up there, providing entertainment virtually ... It’s changed a lot for the service members and their families, but we still offer the same, great customer service, with a smile, that has been offered since the 80 years of our conception.”
For more information on services during COVID-19, call 254-768-2771. The USO Fort Hood is located in Building 121 on 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
