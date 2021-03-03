The week 17-year-old Ashley Knight was scheduled to ship off for Army training, Hurricane Katrina hit — rocking her hometown of Houston Texas.
“I remember sitting in a hotel waiting to ship out,” Knight said. “Our training was delayed for a week because of that.”
Knight said she enjoyed her 10 years in military service — primarily overseas from Hawaii to Germany.
The second book she helped collaborate on highlighted the lessons she learned in the military and the leadership she saw exemplified.
Now that she is out of the military, Knight focuses on her second career as an author — having published nine books and opening Words Unite Bookstore online and at pop-up locations in Killeen, Texas.
Knight shared her story in a live presentation on Facebook as part of the Central Texas College Facebook commemoration event supporting Black History Month through a series titled “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”
Writing helped her process trauma she experienced as a child — abandoned by her mother at a babysitter’s house, then raised by her grandmother.
For many years she had a recurring dream about encountering her mother at a bus stop — but her mother would not not acknowledge her, no matter how loudly she called for her.
It wasn’t until she was invested in her mental health as an adult that Knight learned that that dream was part of a suppressed childhood memory.
During the early years being raised by her grandmother, she and her sister were unable to have contact with their mother, but according to accounts her grandmother later shared with her, they would occasionally encounter her in public.
“I didn’t realize I was suffering from abandonment because my family never told me the whole story,” Knight said. “I had to piece my memories and my dreams together — I couldn’t remember why I had that dream or that it came from my life experiences.”
As she escaped from an abusive relationship toward the end of 10 years serving in the Army, Knight sought counselling and came to a better understanding of the long-term effects of trauma she faced throughout her life.
Knight went on to encounter abusive domestic situations as an adult, she said.
Following in the steps of her grandmother, Knight became an author, healing her wounds through sharing her story and hoping to help others rise above difficulty in their lives as well, she said.
“Writing was a therapeutic way to process the situations rather than falling into resentment,” Knight said. “I’m also so very grateful for every opportunity I had to care for other people in my life. I take it as a strength because I learned to be a compassionate person. Helping other people — it will always come back to you.”
Now, having written nine books herself, Knight is proud two of her daughters are published authors as well.
Continuing her quest to share her story and empower others to do the same, the Leander resident opened Words Unite Bookstore.
Their full selection is posted online at wordsunitebookstore.com, but they also sell books and merchandise at a pop-up location in Killeen, Monday through Friday.
Knight said for budding writers, it can be helpful to get started writing an anthology, in concert with other writers.
Her first book was part of a collaboration discussing domestic violence.
“A chapter in a collaborative book can help you get started,” Knight said.
Her second collaborative work talked about her military experience, and highlighted the leadership examples she saw during her time in the service.
“Then after that second anthology, everything just took off,” Knight said. “Now I’ve written nine books total.”
Knight encourages members of the community to be persistent in whatever environment they face as individuals.
“’Push past the suck,’ that’s what I always say,” Knight said. “Living beyond the environments we are raised in is important to achieve the goals we want to achieve.”
Focusing on the positive has helped carry her through very difficult times, she said. At one point, she carried signs with messages of positivity and bravery, and as people expressed their gratitude for a timely message in their lives, she was also encouraged.
“Be the change you want to see,” she said.
