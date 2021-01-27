I don’t get it. Maybe I are just not so bright (yes, that was deliberate) or ate too many crayons in the Marine Corps, but something just doesn’t add up for me.
Labels for military veterans.
Lately I keep seeing veterans labeling themselves as a “type” of veteran: Conservative veteran. Liberal veteran. Progressive veteran. Moderate veteran.
And don’t even get me started on the whole insert-color/race/gender/orientation/religion-here veteran fiasco. None of it makes any sense. You are either a veteran who at one point honorably served your nation in the armed forces, or you are not.
A veteran is simply someone who at one point in their life signed the proverbial blank check for “up to and including one’s life” for their nation. Every nation with a military has them. You don’t even have to serve in combat to be a veteran. You simply had to serve.
So why are we in America becoming so enamored of what “type” of veteran we are, especially here in the greatest nation the planet has ever seen?
Veterans represent a small percentage of the nation, those who chose to defend it. For the longest time, the nation looked to its veterans to be an example for the rest of its citizens. When it came time to integrate women or people of color into the ranks, our military proved that it was not only possible for everyone to work together, but we could excel because of it. The very apolitical nature of the military ended up becoming “the way forward” for the nation to emulate.
When civilians began to see the way veterans treat one another as family, regardless of race, gender or even age, they began to see that there was hope to end the division caused by our differences. They were able to see we could set aside our differences because, to us, what we had in common was so much more important.
As veterans, we can be a little rowdy when we congregate. Our humor is rough, often pretty dark, and the way we talk to each other often makes non-veterans believe we hate each other. But the way we treat each other is like close family members, and it shows.
Now, it seems we’re starting to go the opposite way. As our nation becomes more and more divided into cliques of differences, our veteran population is starting to follow suit. Instead of the solidarity of being a veteran, our little community is starting to splinter back into the cliques they may once have identified with before being forged anew in the fires of military service.
We cannot let ourselves do this. It’s time for us to drop all labels but that of American Veteran. We need to be the example.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.