Cody McQueen plays drums, guitar, keyboards, mandolin and ukulele, is an accomplished scuba diver and instructor, builds custom computers and enjoys watching movies — especially when he is one of the actors up on the big screen.
A native of Corbin, Kentucky, and U.S. Army veteran, the 31-year-old father of two recently settled in Central Texas — Belton, to be exact — and works as a base band instructor for a military contractor on Fort Hood, which was his first duty station after joining the Army shortly before his 20th birthday.
During his 11-year and five-month military career, he was also stationed for three-and-a-half years at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu, and it was there that the former platoon sergeant and recruiter found himself one day on the other end of a phone call asking if he’d be interested in playing a part in the hit CBS television series, “Hawaii Five-O.”
“A casting agent from Ohana Casting — they do all the casting on the Hawaiian Islands — called and asked me if I wanted to be on the S.W.A.T. team on Hawaii Five-O. I was like, ‘Yeah, sounds like fun. I’ll do it,’” McQueen recalled.
“When I got home, I was telling my wife, ‘Somebody from Hawaii Five-O called me to do S.W.A.T.’ She was, like, ‘Yeah, they posted something on the Army’s wives page for Schofield Barracks that said please post a picture of your husband in uniform.’ That’s how it all started.”
McQueen was a part of “four or five” Hawaii Five-O episodes during season seven, and another few episodes during season eight (2017-18).
As a member of the S.W.A.T. team, he found himself more than once sharing screen time with star Alex O’Loughlin, who plays the lead role of detective Steve McGarrett.
“The first scene I was in with McGarrett, that’s when I found out that the rifles they use are completely real,” McQueen explained. “They’re fully packed, blank rounds, so that it has enough powder to push the bolt back all the way and pop up. When I got there, I was thinking it would be the same blank rounds we used in the military, but they are definitely not — they are a lot louder.
“I didn’t have my hearing protection the first two times we shot that scene, and after that I said, ‘Hey, I need the hearing protection.’
“Another interesting thing is, the way they got the sparks to come off the truck was (using) little paint balls filled with flint rocks. So, they’d have somebody standing off to the side, shooting paintballs at the truck to make that effect of bullets hitting it.
“McGarrett (O’Loughlin), I do have an opinion about him. He didn’t come off as a very nice person. After every scene, he was ordering and bossing people around. His counterpart, though (the actor Scott Caan, who plays Danno) was funny. He’d pick people up and swing ‘em around — he was out there having fun.”
Growing up in Kentucky, McQueen moved to Tennessee shortly after graduating from high school, where he worked a series of odd jobs at places like Walmart, Kmart and a factory, then decided to join the military.
“My little brother was in the Marines, and I saw the life that he was given there, so I went and talked to the Marines recruiter. Nobody would really talk to me, so I went next door to the Navy. Didn’t like what they had to say, so I went next door to the Air Force, and they were closed. The only thing left was the Army — they were all in the same office, right down the line.
“I went in and signed up, right there on the spot. I said, ‘I want whatever you have that has a skill I can use outside the Army.’”
After signing on the dotted line, McQueen reported for basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., followed by advanced individual training at Fort Gordon, Ga. Unlike some, who experience a somewhat rude awakening when they arrive at boot camp, McQueen says he was fairly well prepared.
“I remember we got there at about midnight, and I had to sit there in the same spot for, like, six hours, waiting for the rest of the (recruits) to show up. From there, it was kind of like a blur. I just did what my little brother told me to do. He said, ‘As long as you’re in the right place, at the right time, in the right uniform, you’ll be fine; somebody will be there to tell you what to do.’ So that’s what I did.”
First assigned as a joint nodal network operator at Fort Hood, McQueen went on to Fort Campbell, Ky., served for a while after that as a recruiter, and then transferred to Hawaii.
After a few Hawaii Five-O episodes, he got a call for a part on the Marvel “Inhumans” ABC television series. At that time, he was participating in a training exercise out in the field, so getting to the shooting location seemed impossible.
McQueen, though, is a big Marvel Comics fan, and really didn’t want to miss the opportunity.
“We were allowed to have our cellphones while we were in the field, and I got a message that said I was being considered for a speaking part, and saying that if I could make it to the set by this time, I could audition for it. I told them I’d see what I can do.
“I told my buddy about it, and he went and grabbed one of our officers and told him what was going on, and they got so excited, they said, ‘Yeah, we don’t want you to miss this. We’ll get you loaded in a Humvee, and we’ll say you’ve got an appointment or something, and you go and do your thing.’
“So, I got to the gate; my wife had a change of clothes waiting there for me. I changed right there, and we drove down to Honolulu for the scene. They wound up picking me to play basketball in the prison yard, because they found out I knew how to play, and because they saw all my tattoos. We were there from 10 o’clock at night to 8 o’clock in the morning. I had shot so many three-point (basketball) shots … I was so tired when I got back to the field.”
McQueen had roles in a number of other big-time projects while he was in Hawaii, including the movies Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Aquaman and Midway, where he narrowly missed the chance to play Woody Harrelson’s driver.
As for any more acting, that may or may not be in the cards.
“If I want to continue doing the acting here, I have to apply to the casting company that’s in Austin, but that could lead me to doing a lot of traveling and I don’t want to do that,” McQueen said. “It was fun. I got to meet a lot of people. Got to see people who are trying to start a career in it, and listen to them talk and see how they go about things.
“I don’t want to be a movie star. I do like meeting them, though.”
