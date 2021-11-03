Veterans Day is an important annual event to honor and celebrate those that have served in the U.S. armed forces, and with such a large population of veterans, retirees, and active-duty military personnel, it certainly strikes close to home for the Killeen area. For those that have served and their families, make sure to check out these events, free meals and deals at area restaurants, and discounts and offers at retail stores.
Events
The Lampasas Veterans Day 5K Run and Walk event will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Lampasas County Courthouse, 409 S. Pecan St. Donations are accepted and all proceeds will go to the Lampasas VFW Auxiliary Post 8539 to support local veterans. Cost is $10 per person; go to https://bit.ly/3bsQ0dO to register in advance and for more information.
Rucks On Main Veterans Day 10K Ruck March will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A, Temple. Participants are encouraged to place a picture of a veteran on their rucksack or backpack. Participants will fill their bags with non-perishable food items (up to 40 pounds) that they will carry for the duration of the ruck. Once they cross the finish line, all food items will be collected by Operation Feeding Temple. Registration is $55 per person. Registration can take place the day of the event or beforehand at https://bit.ly/3w7cdaF.
Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Mil Expo to honor National Veterans Awareness Week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Backbone NCO Lounge, Building 194, 37th St., Fort Hood. This event will highlight the on- and off-post small business community, featuring a number of business vendors. Admission is free. Go to https://bit.ly/3myzG1t for more information or to sign up as a vendor.
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Veterans Day Celebration and Sign Dedication Ceremony for the Patriot Way and Brick Walk Project at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at 412 E. Central Ave., Belton. This event is open to the public.
The annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade will be in downtown Killeen starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, with the float line up at 10 a.m. There will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall at 10:30 a.m. The 2-mile route will go from College Street, to Avenue D, Eighth Street, Sprott Street, Gray Street, and ending at Avenue C. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to fine parking and spots along the route to watch. To register for the parade, go to centex-avac.org.
The City of Kempner will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, 12641 E. U.S. Highway 190. Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster will be the featured guest speaker.
The City of Harker Heights will host a virtual Veterans Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Go to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page to view the event, https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/.
The Warrior Angels in Boots 5K will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Salado Middle School, 1169 Williams Road, Salado. This event will recognize and celebrate military service members, as well as local police, fire, and EMS personnel. Registration is $25 per person. Proceeds will benefit the non-profit, Boot Campaign. Go to https://bit.ly/31fHehn to sign up in advance and for more information.
Restaurants
Before visiting any of the restaurants listed below, it’s a good idea to call ahead to ensure that the location is participating in the special offers. Remember to also bring an ID card or other form of documentation to verify current or past military service.
Chili’s Grill and Bar will offer a free meal from a select menu for active-duty service members and veterans Nov. 11. This deal is available for dine-in only.
Denny’s will serve a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast to veterans and active-duty military from 5 a.m. to noon Nov. 11. Offer available for dine-in only.
At California Pizza Kitchen, veterans and active-duty military will get a complimentary entree and beverage when they dine-in Nov. 11. Additionally, all veterans who visit that day will receive a buy-one-get-one coupon, redeemable from Nov. 12- 20.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will welcome veterans and military personnel to stop by on Nov. 11 to receive a card for a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal that is redeemable until Nov. 30.
Golden Corral is hosting its Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. to close Nov. 11. This includes a free meal for veterans and current military personnel when dining in.
Red Lobster will offer veterans, active-duty military and reservists a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu Nov. 11. Offer available for dine-in only.
Red Robin is offering veterans and active-duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members a chance to redeem a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries Nov. 1- 14 for dine-in or to-go. Participants must already be registered for Red Robin’s Royalty Program with military designation prior to Nov. 1 to be eligible.
Starbucks will welcome veterans, active military service members, and military spouses to receive a free, brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11.
Texas Roadhouse will give away dinner vouchers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 in participating restaurants’ parking lots. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers through May 30, 2022.
Bombshells Restaurant & Bar will provide free meals for veterans Nov. 11. Active-duty service members and accompanying family members will receive a 20% discount.
Participating Applebee’s Grill & Bar locations will offer a free meal from a select menu for veterans Nov. 11.
Buffalo Wild Wings will offer its Wings for Heroes event, allowing veterans and active-duty military to receive a free meal of 10 boneless wings and fries Nov. 11 for dine-in or takeout.
Chipotle will offer a buy-one-get-one meal for veterans and military personnel Nov. 11 for dine-in only.
Olive Garden is offering a free meal for all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 11. This offer is available for dine-in only and must be a selection from a limited menu.
Outback Steakhouse will offer a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer and Coca-Cola product to veterans and active-duty military Nov. 11. Outback also offers a 10% discount to select healthcare workers, first responders, and military members every day of the year.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will offer free meals to current and former military members Nov. 11 with choices available from a select menu for dine-in only.
Participating Wendy’s locations will provide veterans and active-duty military with a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11.
Cotton Patch Café is giving out free meals to veterans and active-duty military Nov. 11 with a choice of either a Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken entrée.
Krispy Kreme will provide veterans and active-duty military with a free breakfast that includes a doughnut of choice and a small coffee Nov. 11.
LongHorn Steakhouse is giving away a free appetizer or dessert, as well as a 10% discount, to veterans and active-duty service members Nov. 11.
Little Caesars will give veterans and active-duty military members a free Hot-n-Ready Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars Detroit-style pizza and a beverage.
Twin Peaks will offer active and retired military members a complimentary meal Nov. 11 with options from a limited menu.
Participating Coffee Beanery locations will give veterans and active-duty military a free tall cup of coffee all day Nov. 11.
Smoothie King is offering veterans and active-duty military a free, 20-ounce smoothie of their choice at any participating location Nov. 11.
Cracker Barrel is offering veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store and online (using promo code, VETSDAY21) with any purchase.
Chuck E. Cheese will offer a free personal cheese pizza to veterans Nov. 11. This offer will be available in-store only.
TGI Fridays is offering a free lunch from a limited menu for veterans and active-duty military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. This offer is available for dine-in only at participating locations.
Bubba’s 33, 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is offering a free meal for all veterans — including active, retired or former U.S. military — Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Veterans can choose one of six entrees, including a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.
Retail
Most retail locations will require proof of military service to utilize deals and discounts. It’s also recommended to call ahead to the location you plan to visit to confirm its participation.
Academy Sports + Outdoors will offer veterans, active-duty, and reserve service members and their immediate family members 10% off their entire purchase both in-store and online from Oct. 24 through Nov. 15.
Great Clips will offer veterans and active-duty military members either a free haircut on Nov. 11 or a free haircut voucher to be redeemed from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10. Additionally, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day can receive a free haircut voucher to give to an active service member or veteran as a way of saying thank you.
Sports Clips will give free haircuts to veterans and active-duty military Nov. 11 at participating locations.
Target is offering a 10% discount from Oct. 31 through Nov. 13 to active-duty military, veterans, and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to online and in-store purchases.
Rack Room Shoes will give military personnel and their dependents a 20% discount off their entire purchase in-store Nov. 11.
Bed Bath and Beyond will offer former and current military personnel and their spouses 25% off an in-store purchase made between Nov. 11- 14.
Office Depot and Office Max are offering 25% off qualifying in-store purchases for all current and former military personnel and their dependents from Nov. 11-13.
Walgreen’s will give active military members, veterans, and dependents 20% off regularly-priced items with a Balance Rewards card or myWalgreens card from Nov. 11- 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.