Families in Crisis, a Killeen-based nonprofit organization, can provide up to 90 days of rent and mortgage assistance for all veterans, according to Larry Moehnke, vice president of the board.
“There can be, if they qualify ... some utilities included,” Moehnke said.
Lost jobs or reduced hours could factor into whether a veteran qualifies for assistance.
Normally, the housing assistance is only available for veterans who are homeless or victims of domestic violence, but the current grant Families in Crisis received allows all veterans to apply.
Moehnke said the main qualification for assistance is based on income.
“It’s 50% of the median income calculated for our area,” he said Friday. “And that varies, depending on the family size.”
Families in Crisis received a grant of $371,847 to provide housing assistance to veterans, Moehnke said.
“We will help them with everything that they qualify for,” Moehnke said. “We want them to have the funds. We want to help them.”
Veterans who are seeking assistance should call Families in Crisis at 254-634-1184 and ask for the veteran housing assistance program.
