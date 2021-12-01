KILLEEN — As it has since 2007, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery served as the location where hundreds gathered to pay their respects to veterans and family members who have passed.
As they laid a wreath at every grave and on all the columbarium walls, it provided a sobering reminder of the sacrifice all who are buried or interred at the cemetery.
“Every headstone represents a veteran — selfless men and women who served our nation both in peacetime and at war,” said Maj. Gen. Steve Gilland, deputy commander of Fort Hood and III Corps. “But the headstone signifies much more than just name and rank,” Gilland said. “In this cemetery, each stone represents a lifetime of service to our nation, going far beyond their time in uniform. It represents the support of thousands of military families, as well as the sacrifice and the grief that they, too, have endured over the years.
“It signifies freedom and the American way of life that has been defended so valiantly by these veterans as you lay your wreaths.”
After Gilland and Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, the senior enlisted soldier at Fort Hood, led an entourage of wreath-toting soldiers to the fallen soldier monument, family members such as Killeen resident AnaLuisa Tapia began to lay a wreath at the grave of their loved ones.
Tapia shared a warm embrace with a volunteer who placed a penny on top of his grave.
Customary to veteran cemeteries, the coins have significance, the volunteer told Tapia.
A penny means someone is paying their respects to the veteran or his/her family, a nickel means the person trained with the buried veteran, a dime means the person served with the veteran and a quarter means the person was with the deceased when he/she passed away.
“I know he’s in glory,” Tapia said of her husband, Lorenzo Flores Carrillo Jr., a 24-year veteran of the Army. “We prayed for his healing and there’s no doubt anymore.”
Along with laying wreaths at all the graves, volunteers also helped with affixing miniature versions of them on the walls of the columbariums.
One Killeen woman, Patty Aquiningoc devotes her time to making all of the wreaths for the columbarium walls — now at 1,500.
“I’ve been doing it since 2016 because my mom passed away in 2015 and she’s in the wal, and I do it because it’s only fair,” Aquiningoc said Saturday.
She explained that there are more than 1,500 deceased in the wall, but each wreath represents multiple veterans or family members as they overlap up to four stones.
“When it’s up, it’s very breathtaking; it’s unbelievable,” Aquiningoc said. “I mean, you just don’t know the feeling that comes over you when you see this. And everybody of course comes up to me and thanks me and everything, and it just gets me all teary-eyed.”
Along with family members, volunteers from various schools helped out, including the Air Force JROTC at Hutto High School.
The instructor of the JROTC, retired Chief Master Sgt. Anna Collins, spent 30 years in the Air Force.
She said she is thrilled to see members of all area communities volunteering to lay wreaths at the cemetery.
“That people are still proud of our military, that they respect our military and the fact that they come out, especially on a day like this, to honor our fallen — those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that we have today,” Collins said.
Around 35 of the 150 Air Force JROTC cadets from Hutto High School made the trip to the cemetery.
Also participating in the annual event for the first time were Gynelle Heath and her husband Troy, who served in the United States Marine Corps.
“I just felt like we needed to do something like this,” Heath said. “We hadn’t done anything over the holidays to promote veterans.”
The wreaths will stay in place until Jan. 8 when volunteers will pick them up and put them back in storage.
