KILLEEN — A partnership marked with giving and continued service continued this year between an elementary school and a local veterans’ organization.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191 on Zephyr Road in Killeen forged an adoption with nearby Ira Cross Elementary School years ago, and once again on Dec. 15 veterans arrived at the school to fill several tables at the front entrance with donated toys.
Post Commander Kevin Williams said that Ira Cross is the closest school to the VFW building, so it makes sense to serve the school.
Ira Cross Principal Tomas Sias knows the service-minded veterans go well beyond the call of duty in their contribution. This year the group brought 200 unwrapped gifts to the school.
In fact, Post 9191 received so many donations that they gave another 200 gifts to Hay Branch Elementary School and 180 to Trimmier Elementary School, two other schools in the city of Killeen.
“We get so many donations that we wanted to spread them out to the other schools,” the commander said, explaining that veterans give toys, cash and time to organize and deliver.
“It’s part of our continuous service,” he said. “It’s our life of service to our country. We love the children and want to spread the joy of this time of year. We wanted them to know we didn’t forget them.”
At Ira Cross, teachers choose students to receive the gifts. Sias and counselor Crystal Castillo said they’ve noticed that most students choose to select a gift for a family member or friend.
A group of kindergarten students sang Christmas carols as a way of thanks to the veterans. Students also gave hand-drawn thank-you notes. The school awarded the post with an annual service award.
Like many schools, Ira Cross Elementary also conducts an angel tree donation effort with staff members donating gifts for students and family members in need.
Praising the VFW’s generosity, Sias pointed out the group is represented on the school’s community site-based decision-making committee and they donate backpacks at the start of the school year.
“The best part of this for us,” he said, “is to see our students’ generosity. They usually choose a gift to give to someone else.”
