KILLEEN — Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Floyd Smith arrived for duty in Vietnam in 1967 and flew the first of more than 300 combat missions the very next day.
“I got there on the 23rd of March,” said Smith, now 82 years old and a resident of Killeen since 1984. His team was the first operational unit to fly the McDonnell RF-4C aircraft, with the task of providing photographic reconnaissance of the growing conflict.
“I didn’t know that much about Vietnam at the time. I knew that the war was kickin’ up over there and a lot of people were starting to go. I thought, ‘Well, OK, I’m trained for it,’ so I went and got an RF-4 assignment (tactical reconnaissance plane). My first mission was up north (enemy territory) — not too far north, but up north.
“When I first got over there, when you got 60 missions north, they would curtail your assignment to nine months. Right after I got there, they said, ‘No, you’re going to have to get 100 missions.’
“We started flying and we had some problems during April and May. Lost several airplanes, crews … flying pretty heavy. I wound up with 100 missions north and 203 missions south, over roughly 260 days. Sometimes, I’d fly three missions a day.
“We lived in an old French villa in downtown Saigon — the squadron did — and a lot of times, I wouldn’t even get back down there to change clothes or anything. We had cots in a back room, and we’d fall onto those cots and get four or five hours of sleep and be back at it.
“Our squadron was kind of a test squadron, and most of it was for (testing) cameras, but we did shoot some rockets. There were some pretty close shaves, but I always managed to get back (to base).”
Smith was born and raised on a cotton farm in Arkansas, near the tiny town of Nashville, where he and his two younger brothers picked and chopped plenty of cotton. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1956 and went on to the University of Arkansas, where he earned a degree in secondary education in the fall of 1961.
“At the time, I was thinking about becoming a school teacher, and I did teach for a semester before I entered the Air Force,” he said. “I taught at Mineral Springs High School, and they paid me sixteen dollars a day.
“I got a draft notice my last semester in college. I had to get a letter from the dean of the college of education to send to the draft board, and they said they would leave me alone. But then I just went ahead and joined the Air Force, anyway.
“I could not get into OTS (officer training school) at Lackland Air Force Base until May. My parents owned a few businesses there in Mineral Springs — a grocery store, a plumbing store, butane business, feed store — so I worked with them until I came into the service.”
In 1962, Smith went to OTS at Lackland, but his military career nearly never got off the ground. He explained:
“I was supposed to go to pilot training after I went to OTS, and about two weeks before I graduated, they called us all into a big hall down there and said, ‘Guys, there’s nothing going on right now.’ They said the Air Force has no requirement for (new) pilots, so they offered us the opportunity to quit or get a commission and do something else.
“I said, ‘Well, I’m two weeks from being a second lieutenant — I’m not going to quit now.’”
After OTS, Smith was sent to weapons school in Biloxi, Miss., then on to Battle Creek, Mich., and the Detroit Air Defense Sector. In 1964, he was assigned to the Philippines, where he re-applied for flight school and this time was accepted. Thirteen months later, he was training as a pilot at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Okla.
“I always wanted to fly, ever since I was a little boy,” he said. “That’s all I thought about. I don’t know how many model airplanes I built when I was a kid. They were all these balsa wood things — no plastic back in those days.
“I thoroughly enjoyed flight school. It was great. We started in May 1965. I went through basic, which was the (Cessna) T-37; then to advanced, which was the (Northrop) T-38. We graduated in June 1966, and that’s when I got an assignment to go to Vietnam.”
After his Southeast Asia tour was completed, Smith came home to Sherman, Texas, and Perrin Air Force Base, which was closing down and so he soon headed over to Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Fla., to attend McDonnell F-101 supersonic jet fighter school. After that, he was stationed at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, another interesting but challenging assignment.
“I’ve never in my life seen so much snow,” Smith said.
He spent three years in Michigan, becoming a squadron training officer, and worked as part of a program to help the Duluth Air National Guard convert from F-102 aircraft to F-101s. He went on to become a Northrop T-38 (two-seat supersonic jet trainer) instructor at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, was promoted to major and selected to attend Air Command and Staff College in Montgomery, Ala.
“I went to nine months of Air Command and Staff College, and while I was there, I went to Troy State University at night and got my master’s degree in education. After that, I came to Bergstrom Air Force Base (Austin) and I went back to RF-4s again.
“The squadron commander there was a nice fellow but he … kind of did his own thing. One day, he called me into his office and said, ‘I understand you just graduated from school. You’re going to be my new executive officer.’
“So I moved in there and he called me in his office one day and wrote his name on a piece of paper and said, ‘Here, learn to sign my name. Anything that comes in here that you think I don’t need to be bothered with, you sign it.’”
Smith was promoted to lieutenant colonel after being assigned to Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii, where he spent four years and traveled the world on various assignments. He was then offered a squadron commander slot at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, a position that would have led to a promotion to colonel.
“That place was not good to take families,” Smith said, “and you had to take your family if you were going to be a squadron commander. I knew guys that got stationed there who after a couple, three months sent their families back home.
“I told my wife, ‘I’m not going to put you and the kids through that.’
“She said, ‘Well, whatever you want to do — it’s up to you.’
“So, I left there and went to Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. I was out there four years and traveled extensively throughout Europe. I added it up and I spent about two years of that assignment in Germany.”
After his time was up in Albuquerque, Smith came to Fort Hood and spent two years as deputy detachment commander in the Air Force liaison office. He retired from the military in September 1990 with a total service time of 28 years, three months, and 20 days.
After a stint as a teacher at Pine Bluff High School in Arkansas, Smith returned to central Texas and went to work for the next 20 years at West Fort Hood’s TEXCOM and Operational Test Command, including a couple years as division chief for the advanced systems test division.
Now fully retired since October 2011, Smith — who was married to wife, Delores, for 57 years before she died three years ago — stays busy around his house near the golf course in Killeen, and also polishing his beloved 2001 Corvette that shows 19,000 original miles on the odometer. He is a member of two Corvette clubs, one in Temple and another in Killeen.
Looking back on his military career, Smith says he “absolutely loved it.”
“I would have stayed longer, but it was time to retire,” said the father of two, grandfather of three, and great-grandfather of two.
“I was born in ’38 so I kind of grew up during the Second World War, and I loved to watch the old war movies with airplanes in them.
“Like I said, I built model airplanes when I was a kid. Every time we’d go to town, I’d go to the 10-cent store and buy a couple of airplanes. Even after I got in college, I still built model airplanes and gave them away.”
