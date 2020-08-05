Editor’s Note: This is the third in an ongoing series of veteran profiles honoring those who have served. If you have a story to tell, or know a veteran whose story needs to be told, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com using the subject line “Veteran Profiles.”
Michael Weisheit served two tours in Vietnam and was wounded three times — shot in the arm during an ambush, hit by some shrapnel, then blown up and nearly killed by an enemy grenade as he and two other soldiers drove what back then served as a highway mine sweeper.
“We called them Polish mine sweepers,” Weisheit said. “What it was, we used five-ton Army dump trucks, and we pushed the window down, took the headache board off, filled the truck with sandbags and dirt, and backed down the highway. Just put it in reverse and backed down the highway.
“We didn’t have any of these fancy mine sweepers like they have now. That’s how we did it. It was effective, and we hit a lot of mines, but never had anybody killed from it. Most of the time, it blew the back wheels off the truck, but nobody died.
“Toward the end of my (second) tour — I only had a few weeks left — we moved into Da Nang, and we were doing some mine sweeping, and we got ambushed again. This time, they threw a hand grenade in my truck before I could get out.
“It killed my friend, who had three weeks left. It landed right behind me, between the bed of the truck and the cab. If it had landed in the cab, it would have killed me. It blew upward, and caught me in the top of the back. Put two holes in my left lung and blew a couple of ribs out. Blew part of my shoulder blade off.
“I knew what was going on, but I couldn’t breathe. I knew if they’d get me on that chopper, I’d be OK. When I saw the smoke blow, I knew the chopper was there, and I knew I’d be all right.
“When I got to the hospital, the doctor cut my throat to give me a tracheotomy, and that’s the last I remember, when he did that.”
Weisheit, who lives now in Killeen, was born in San Francisco, moved to Davenport, Iowa, when his U.S. Army father — who served with the Coast Guard during World War II — went to fight in the Korean War (1950-53). His dad died in combat when he was four years old, and he wound up three years later in Tucson, Ariz., when his mother re-married.
He graduated high school in Tucson and was drafted by the military in 1968, when he was 19.
“I was thinking about going in anyway, but I got my draft notice, and so I went ahead and volunteered,” Weisheit said. “I couldn’t get a job because, in the ‘60s, if you weren’t in college, you couldn’t get a job. Nobody was going to spend any money on you because you were going to get drafted. Everybody was getting drafted back then.”
Six months later, he was a combat engineer clearing minefields and building firebases in Vietnam. About six months after he arrived, an ambush during a mine-sweeping operation left him badly wounded, with a hole in one arm and severed tendons to all his fingers. Five surgeries and six months later, he was sent to Fort Carson, Colo., and then back to Vietnam.
“I didn’t mind going back,” Weisheit said. “I was pretty stout back then. I was young and tough, and I thought I knew everything.
“I went to A Company with the 26th Engineers at a place called Hawk Hill, which was north of Chu Lai, right near Highway One. Our main job was building the fire bases. You build a fire base out on one of these hilltops in the jungle. You blow the top of it off, and then the engineers clear it and get it set up, and then you bring howitzers in — 155s, 105s and mortars.
“Then the grunts come in — the infantry — and they go out on patrol, to find the enemy and kill ‘em. They can only go out as far as we can support them (with artillery), which was about 17, 18 miles. When they’ve cleared that area, we’ll go build another fire base about 25, 30 miles away.”
Weisheit wound up with three Purple Hearts from his time in Vietnam. He was medically discharged after recovering from the grenade blast, and went on to work 17 years for the federal prison system and six years for the U.S. Postal Service.
With his 72nd birthday coming up in a few days, the father of nine and grandfather of a dozen or so is retired and 100-percent disabled. He comes from a long line of family members serving in the armed forces, including his grandfather, father, uncle, father-in-law, stepfather, son and two granddaughters currently in the Army.
He is proud of that heritage, and proud of his time in the service.
“I was planning on staying in for a 20-year career, but they discharged me,” Weisheit said. “I enjoyed it. I never met with any of the protests or anything back then, because I was medevaced both times back. I came back on medevac aircraft.
“When you’re in combat, it’s maybe for five, 10, 20 minutes — most of the time. That’s it. The ground shakes … when you’ve got two platoons (and) 50 guys with M14s (later M16s) all firing their weapons.
“Then, it’s boring for a month. It’s not like they show on TV, where it’s constant fighting. That’s not it.
“When I got hit in the arm, we were in a little valley, and we thought they were all out in front of us, but they were behind us, too. That’s how they got me. I saw the bullets coming. They were hitting the ground around me, and I jerked to get out of the way, but they caught me in the arm.
“They tried to finish me off, but I mentally made myself small. In my brain. That way, they couldn’t hit me. Probably 25 bullets came close, but none of them got me. That was totally scary.
“I was never political. Back then, when Uncle Sam called, it was your duty, and you felt honored to be able to go.”
