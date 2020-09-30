First Cavalry Division soldiers from Company B, 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, held a tribute ceremony for three Company B alumni for their service during the Vietnam War on Friday.
Vietnam veterans, family members, soldiers and members of the Central Texas Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-5, also attended the ceremony to pay tribute.
The three soldiers who received tribute during the ceremony were retired Gen. Barry R. McCaffrey, retired 1st Sgt. Emerson “Top” Trainer, and Spc. Jack “Squirt” Miller. Photos of the three veterans with biographical information were unveiled during the ceremony and permanently positioned in several locations for display in the common areas of Company B.
The three service members were assigned to Company B when the unit was deployed to Vietnam between 1968 to 1969 and was involved in relentless and savage combat. The bravery, courage and selfless service of these soldiers during this conflict were used in selecting them for this tribute, and these actions were highlighted during the ceremony.
Company B commander Capt. Jonathan M. Cohen paid tribute to McCaffrey, who served as a Company B commander during the war.
“Capt. McCaffrey took command of a company (in Vietnam) in dire straits,” Cohen said.
Cohen explained that the company had been ordered to a new area of operations to blunt a North Vietnamese offensive and was confronted by a determined enemy force, during which troopers from the company’s 2nd platoon were engaged by this force in what was supposed to be a routine patrol. The platoon was surrounded, and the company commander was killed in the ensuing battle. The platoon was informed by the battalion commander that no other rescue attempts could be attempted and is when McCaffrey stepped in to make his rescue attempt.
“Luckily, that is when Captain Barry R. McCaffrey, as one of his troopers remarked, ‘descended from the heavens on a helicopter,’” Cohen said. “In a move that would continue to define his career, Capt. McCaffrey moved toward the sound of the guns.”
Cohen said McCaffrey instructed the helicopter pilot to find a place to land and ordered the door gunner to “blaze a trail for the beleaguered platoon with his minigun.”
“Upon landing, McCaffrey loaded his helicopter with the wounded and instructed the pilot to leave him, coordinated artillery strikes to repulse the enemy attack, and ultimately, led the men of second platoon to safety,” Cohen said. “The next day, he demanded the battalion commander to authorize him to take command of the company, to which he agreed.”
Cohen said these acts of heroism continued to define McCaffrey’s time in command of Company B, resulting in the awarding of a Distinguished Service Cross, two Silver Stars with valor and three Purple Hearts.
Emerson Trainer’s son, Tim Trainer, highlighted his father’s service with Company B during the Vietnam War and spoke of his father’s military service and character as an individual. He spoke of the differences in how society perceived military service during the 1960s and 1970s during the height of the Vietnam War, and public sentiment towards the war during that tumultuous period.
“Military service in the 60s and 70s was not received quite so warmly or embraced as it is today. That makes today’s recognition of these B 2-7 veterans even more precious to us.” Tim Trainer said.
Tim Trainer said his father was a high school dropout but earned a Ph.D. in the U.S. Army’s infantry, after enlisting in 1949 and serving for the rest of his life.
“To my father, having been deployed many times over his career, joining B 2-7 in late November 1968, was just another assignment, just another mission,” Tim Trainer said. “Over the years, having gotten to know many of the B 2-7 soldiers, I know that my father was like their dad as well, and it was his mission to keep them alive and hopefully get them home.”
Company B’s Trooper of the Year, Cpl. Cain Sudduth paid tribute to Miller.
“A junior enlisted soldier is the tip of the spear, always forced to confront danger while senior leaders make decisions that put troopers in harm’s way,” Sudduth said. “It is the bravery, tenacity and resilience of the junior soldiers that ultimately determine the outcome of the battle.”
Sudduth said Miller was one of these men and described as a fearless and ferocious fighter by his peers; and garnered their respect by embodying the Army values and proving consistently to be a reliable teammate.
“Spc. Miller lived his life like the guns he manned — on cycle,” Sudduth said. “He served selflessly, never afraid to take point, or to take the fight to the enemy.”
During a battle during the war, Miller assaulted and destroyed an enemy bunker applying direct enemy fire on his squad’s position. Miller knocked out the bunker, but was severely wounded in the process. He would later have 375 pieces of shrapnel removed from his body and was permanently blinded in the attack.
“It (tributes) gives a good opportunity to reflect on other soldiers before ourselves and gives us guidelines on how we want to carry ourselves day-to-day, to continue to nation’s missions,” Sudduth said.
Company B Vietnam War veteran Bill Montgomery, who served as a platoon leader with the soldiers paid tribute during the ceremony, said the event was significant and that the three men were great soldiers.
“I have great memories, some bad, more good, and they are missed greatly,” Montgomery said. “The (ceremony) means a lot, for the future, also for the people who are here, the young soldiers, and I am proud to be here.”
Retired 1st Sgt. Carlos Gomez, the Central Texas Combat Veterans Association Chapter 23-5 president, said one of the organization’s most important activities is honoring and paying tribute to a veteran and Vietnam veterans.
“The tribute is about the legacy that they (Vietnam Veterans) left behind,” Gomez said. “It is more important while they are still alive thank them, for what they did. Their legacy is what makes us a better team, a better army, and we need to do that while they are alive.”
