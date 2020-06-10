What an unfamiliar, unpredictable and overall strange time we seem to be raising our family in, wouldn’t you say?
I am sure there are many questions wanting, and even perhaps needing, answers are circulating. Children may have a sense of fear, others may be unmoved by the events and news media and be completely oblivious to the current conditions. Every home is interpreting, translating, adapting (or not), listening or being affected in different ways and on different levels. I am sure no one home shares the same exact views, stance, opinions and approach in which they will guide their family and home.
The two most recent impacting and active events occurring in our world today are COVID-19 and the protesting for racial injustice. Due to the accessible updates of our primary current events, we receive information, opinions, movements and much more from many sides, and throughout the day from the voices of our people. It is rather difficult to avoid, unless you simply shut it off or do not open any of your social applications. What social media has done for us; it has given each of us a microphone to voice our stance in any area of life. It has allowed us to form our own perceptions and opinions about events, our leaders, actions of others and so forth.
This is where it is most vital — within the four walls of our home. The influence our children and family members have speaks loudest. It is the foundation of which our youth adopt behaviors, mindsets and belief systems that will carry over with them into adulthood to influence the rest of our world.
There is one thing that could be very vital to make our youth fully aware of the world we live in today — ‘process.’ Our world is moving excessively fast, and that may be the reason they are unable to process much of what is happening around them and what is happening within them. There is an excessive amount of information, voices and influencers that contribute to their overall mental health. Much of the time, they are swayed, convinced or told how to think, feel, process and respond to their surroundings.
The concept of time and space for us today has almost become obsolete, as though it were an enemy. If something does not happen rapidly, or the results of labor are not almost immediately present, we think all has failed. Process — it is a very important variable for this upcoming generation to grasp. Just as long as it took to get to a destination, it will take a lengthy process to undo. This is true of the latter. Although technology has given the illusion that one can alter their looks, their surroundings and the rate at which something is moving; we understand this isn’t reality.
A couple of days ago, my 12-year-old shared with me that he felt he was experiencing anxiety as of late. I do not allow video games for an unlimited amount of time, by the way, or any device time, for that matter. He shared with me the reason he felt anxiety was because when he was sitting in the car on our drive home from Austin, he thought that when he slightly put his hands out the window, he thought about his phone dropping. He shared that it made him a little nervous and he had an inclined sense of anxiety rise within. So, when he shared this with me, I rationalized a theory for him. I told him that perhaps it may be because he has been on his phone more often than usual this weekend, that when he took his eyes off from it and grasped his true reality around him, it gave him much angst.
Our upcoming generation needs guidance on what is true and what is false. They need guidance from the older generation around them to influence them about the realities that once were, what is and what is to come. They are at the hand of a very intangible world that needs a louder voice of what is before them. So, however we are teaching within our four walls, may we consider that we are not simply raising one, two, or more little people. Rather, we are raising a whole nation that will be the next voice for our youth.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.