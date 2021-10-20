SMITHVILLE — Less than two hours south of Killeen near Austin is a frighteningly good spot for an annual ghosts and goblins celebration at Scream Hollow Wicked Halloween Park in Smithville.
Experience what it feels like to be in an actual horror movie at this unique haunted house facility located in 20 acres of dense forest that features five separate and unique attractions, including the haunted Mansion of Terror, Lost Pines Asylum, Wicked Darkness the Maze, The Slaughterhouse 2: Lunatik’s Revenge, and the Hell on Wheels Haunted Hayride.
Coming Nov. 5-6 is Scream Hollow’s Pitch Dark Experience, when all four haunted houses will be completely blacked-out. Each group entering will be given one glowstick for every two people. Can you find the way out of 20 buildings across four haunted houses? Try it if you dare.
On Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, the Twisted Christmas extravaganza arrives at Scream Hollow. Featured on the Travel Channel in 2019, this hair-raising attraction also includes live music, rabid bat bar, café, bakery, vendors and more.
Scream Hollow’s haunted attractions are recommended for ages 12 and up. Parents are welcome to bring younger children to the café and bakery.
Guests who suffer from asthma, heart conditions, back conditions, are prone to seizures, physical ailments, respiratory or any type of medical problem, are pregnant, have any form of mental illness, including claustrophobia, should not enter any attractions due to the use of intense audio, low visibility, fog, damp or wet conditions, special effects, sudden actions. Latex is used in the attractions and so those with allergies to latex should not enter.
Anyone who is intoxicated or under the influence of any kind of drug should not enter the attractions and will be denied entry if detected by staff. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older and must be supervised at all times. Food and drink is not allowed inside any of the attractions.
Guests should not touch any Scream Hollow actors. Smoking or open flames of any kind are not permitted. No running or rough play is allowed. Sharp items are not allowed, along with flashlights, laser pointers, cell phones or any other form of illumination. The park is located in a live forest with uneven ground, bridge crossings, and in some cases requires navigating total darkness, so sturdy, closed-toe footwear is advised. Guests are not allowed to wear costumes, masks, or theatrical facial make-up.
Group sizes are limited to six people each for safety reasons.
For more information about Scream Hollow, including dates, times, and tickets, go to screamhollow.com, call 512-710-8267 or email info@screamhollow.com.
If a little stay-at-home Halloween fun sounds more appealing, there are plenty of ways to keep the troops entertained at the house or even host a party.
Here are a few simple artsy-crafty ideas that kids love:
Cotton swab skeletons: on a sheet of black construction paper, draw a scary-looking skull, then use cotton swabs to create a spine, rib cage, arms and legs.
Haunted hands: hide some Halloween goodies inside surgical gloves. Fill the gloves with colored water (food coloring works well), then turn them ghostly by freezing them. Cut off the gloves when the hands are frozen and let the kids sprinkle salt on top — salt melts ice — and dig out all the treats.
Halloween Candy Catapult: turn trick-or-treating into a catch-your-treat game with a do-it-yourself popsicle stick catapult. You will need orange craft sticks, rubber bands, double-sided tape, plastic bottle cap, candy. Here are the instructions:
Step 1: Stack five craft sticks together and secure the ends with rubber bands.
Step 2: Insert a craft stick between the first and second craft stick on the stack.
Step 3: Take another craft stick and secure it with the craft stick from step 2 to make a V shape. This is your launcher craft stick.
Step 4: Secure the assembly with an elastic band in order to hold all the craft sticks together.
Step 5: Use double-sided tape to paste a plastic bottle cap at one end of the launcher craft stick. This is your launcher stick.
Place a Halloween candy in the cap, pull down the launcher stick with your finger and release. Whoever catches the candy wins the treat.
For more information on such things as Halloween slime, oozing bubbling blood, pumpkin golf, scavenger hunt, spider web maze, Halloween tic-tac-toe, sponge painting ghosts, musical chairs, roll and stack, Halloween origami, bingo, spinning tops, spooky snacks, and lots more, go to kidpillar.com/fun-halloween-activities-for-kids-you-can-do-at-home.
Have a great weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.