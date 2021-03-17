TYLER, Texas — One thing this small East Texas town is known for is being the birthplace of Hall of Fame football player Earl Campbell — nicknamed the Tyler Rose — but it also is famous as home for the annual Tyler Azalea Trail, a dazzling 10-mile display of blooms that draws visitors from all over the country.
This year, the 62nd annual event is scheduled for March 19 to April 4. Among the featured flowers are white and pink Dogwoods, Redbud trees, Japanese Maples, tulips, crabapples, ornamental pears, daffodils, wisteria and, of course, azaleas.
According to the city, the recent winter blast wreaked havoc on a vast majority of the azalea bushes in town (as many as 95 percent were reportedly damaged or destroyed), but other gardens are expected to put on their usual breath-taking displays.
Markers designate the routes that wander through town, including brick streets, historic homes and residential plots. Maps are available at the Tyler Convention and Visitors Bureau website, or by visiting the bureau offices. Parking is provided by the First Presbyterian Church, near the corner of Dobbs and South Broadway, although driving all or parts of the trail is the recommended way to see it.
A prime and recommended starting point is the corner of Houston Street and South Broadway Avenue.
First established in 2003, the Azalea National Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and includes about 950 homes built in the first half of the 20th century, and a large number of structures dating back to the 1930s when an oil boom had a significant economic impact on the town of 107,000, located an hour-and-a-half south-southeast of Dallas, and four hours northeast of Killeen-Fort Hood.
The first azaleas are said to have been planted in Tyler in 1929. Others began to plant the gorgeous flowering shrubs and the area developed a growing reputation for springtime beauty. In 1960, the first four tour routes were established to help guide tourists.
Along with the beautiful flowers, another Azalea Trail attraction is the Azalea Belles, a group of young women from the local area who serve as ambassadors for the city. Dressed in historic antebellum gowns, the Belles greet visitors and pose for photographs in front of scenic azaleas and other spring blossoms in the historic Brick Street District.
For more information, go to www.tylertexasonline.com/tyler-texas-azalea-trail.htm.
While you are in Tyler, check out some of the local cuisine at places like Kiepersol restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with such items as eggs benedict, sourdough French toast, bacon and eggs, pancakes; fish and chips, filet mignon sandwich, gourmet burger; shrimp cocktail, crab cakes, calamari rings, duck “cigars,” crisped Brussels sprouts, homemade lobster bisque, steaks, seafood and poultry.
Clear Springs restaurant has a menu that includes such things as: “world-famous” onion rings, stingers (fresh breaded jalapeños stuffed with shrimp and catfish), shrimp cocktail, Cajun gumbo, jalapeño crawfish chowder, fried catfish, fried shrimp, blackened catfish filets, pan-seared redfish, firecracker salmon, chicken-fried steak, queso chicken, grilled steaks, burgers and sandwiches.
Meanwhile, back home in central Texas, Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center (BLORA), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, continues to offer a number of fun-filled family activities, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
