FORT WORTH — Take a leisurely stroll in the warm sunshine this weekend, munching a bag of popcorn or maybe a soft, sweet swirl of cotton candy, while having an up-close-and-personal look at exotic animals from throughout the world.
What is that scenario describing?
Why, a day at the zoo, of course.
A number of the country’s most highly rated zoos are right here in the great state of Texas, including the Fort Worth Zoo, Dallas Zoo, Houston Zoo and San Antonio Zoo.
All are fine facilities, so take your pick whether you want to head north or south to see and learn more about lions, tigers, bears and thousands of other fascinating creatures from at home and abroad.
Always at the top of anyone’s list of premier U.S. zoos is the 64-acre facility in Fort Worth, a two-hour drive north of Killeen-Fort Hood that is home to 7,000 native and exotic animals. Some of the featured exhibits include: Penguins; World of primates; Cheetahs; Raptor Canyon; Flamingo Bay; African Savannah; Texas Wild!; and Parrot Paradise.
Along with wildlife exhibits, the zoo also offers an array of other attractions, such as the Yellow Rose Express Train and the Country Carousel, along with the Swinging Swamp Bridge, Tasmanian (climbing) Tower, and hurricane and tornado simulators.
Advance reservations for the Fort Worth Zoo are required. No on-site or walk-up ticket sales are available.
Guests are “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask and practice social distancing with other visitors and zoo employees. If an exhibit is crowded, consider moving on and returning later when fewer people are gathered in the same area. Restrooms and hand-washing stations are available through the park. Anyone feeling sick is asked to stay home and visit the zoo another time.
For more information on tickets and reservations, go to www.fortworthzoo.org.
Last but not least is the number of food choices available inside the zoo, including burgers, chicken sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs, nachos and more at such places as Dickey’s Barbecue, Jungle Grill, Ranch Grill, Zoo Creek Café, Pizza Hut and ice cream parlors with Bluebell ice cream.
If zoo food doesn’t quite tickle your taste buds, be sure and try one of Fort Worth’s fine restaurants located nearby.
One of those is the Old Neighborhood Grill at 1633 Park Place Avenue, where the menu includes classic breakfast choices like fried and scrambled eggs, pancakes, omelets, migas, French toast, BLT with hash browns, coffee, brownies, cinnamon roll, apple pie, chocolate cake, carrot cake, blackberry cobbler and more.
Meanwhile, back home in central Texas, Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area (BLORA), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
