JOHNSON CITY — Just south of Killeen-Fort Hood is a small and historic town where you can visit the boyhood home of a United States president; camp, hike, bike, picnic, ride a horse, swim, wade, tube or fish in a beautiful river; and pet baby deer, llamas, goats and even a friendly zebus or two.
Johnson City, population just over 2,000, is an hour-and-a-half drive down State Highway 281, around 25 minutes south of Marble Falls.
Insider’s tip: if you time the trip right, a stop for breakfast at the famed Blue Bonnet Café in Marble Falls is highly recommended. It might just be the highlight of the day.
But on to Johnson City, home of Pedernales Falls State Park, where visitors can swim in the Pedernales River; camp out; hike and bike; tube, canoe or kayak; go horseback riding (horses are not available but you may bring your own).
The park is currently open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and closed to day use on Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission is $6 a day for ages 13 and older; children 12 and under are admitted free of charge..
Another major attraction here is Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, birthplace of the 36th U.S. president, a veteran of the Naval Reserve who famously assumed the country’s top office following the Nov. 22, 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Take a tour of LBJ’s childhood home, where he lived from age 5 until he graduated high school in 1924. Travel back in time to the 1860s when you visit the Johnson Settlement, established by LBJ’s grandfather and great-uncle for a cattle droving headquarters. Their log cabin and barns, cooler house and windmill still stand. A modern exhibit center depicts the cattle business, early Johnson family, and settlement history.
Another slice of Texas history features the Junction School, the first one-room schoolhouse on the Pedernales River, which featured a wood stove in a sandbox as the only source of heat, along with two kerosene lamps suspended from the ceiling at opposite ends of the room for light. The teacher’s desk was in front of the room, while students sat at double desks with wooden tops and holes for their inkwells. Boys were in one row and girls in another.
If you missed out on the Blue Bonnet Café, never fear.
As you start to enter or leave town, look for Hill County Cupboard and its large outdoor sign that boasts the world’s best chicken fried steak (nearly 3 dozen sold). This is a good ol’, down home place that also serves the usual assortment of burgers and sandwiches, along with all-day breakfast and such belt-busters as chicken or turkey dressing, fried catfish and fried shrimp, fried pork chop, cherry pie, pecan pie and plenty more.
Meanwhile, back home in Killeen-Fort Hood, BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, offers a number of family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Go to hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
