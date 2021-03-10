SWEETWATER — Crossing paths with a diamondback rattlesnake is not many people’s idea of a good time, but just west of Abilene this weekend, scores of snake wranglers will risk a close encounter of the venomous kind at the largest rattlesnake festival in the world.
The Sweetwater Jaycee’s famed Rattlesnake Roundup is set for March 11-14 at Nolan County Coliseum.
The event kicks off Thursday with the Rattlesnake Parade at 4:30 p.m., followed by the first day of carnival fun beginning at 5 p.m. and the Miss Snake Charmer Pageant at 7 p.m. Activities and attractions continue through the weekend, including such things as a cook off; gun, knife, and coin show; live music and dancing; a snake eating contest; beard contest; concession stands; and carnival rides.
Not only will experienced snake hunters be on hand for various live snake shows, snake-collecting contests and demonstrations, guided snake hunts will be available for anyone interested in a trip out to find a diamondback or two or three in their natural habitat.
Groups of 15 to 30 people will be escorted each day from the coliseum at around 9:30 a.m. to a local ranch to hunt rattlesnakes. Trips run between four and eight hours. Recommended dress is jeans, boots and a comfortable shirt. Guides typically carry extra snake-hunting equipment, but usually not enough for everyone, so visitors are encouraged to bring their own gear, as well. No firearms allowed.
Cost of the hunt is $75 and registration at the back of the coliseum is required prior to each day’s hunt.
The Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup dates back to 1958, when area farmers and ranchers tried to reduce or eliminate the local western diamondback population that was wreaking havoc on livestock and pets. That effort eventually evolved into a full-fledged festival where an average 4,000 pounds of snakes are collected each year, then weighed, sexed (identified as male or female), milked, killed and skinned.
Sweetwater is a four-hour drive northwest of Killeen-Fort Hood.
For more information on the round-up, including a full schedule of events and ticket prices (a military discount is available), go to www.rattlesnakeroundup.net.
If an afternoon socializing around thousands of slithering snakes is not your cup of tea, head on over instead to Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) for some fun-filled family activities. Located at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, the facility offers such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them, or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
For some relaxing indoor entertainment, head on over to Central Texas College’s Mayborn Science Theater in Killeen and its ongoing lineup of new weekday matinees, classic movie showings and Laser Friday presentations. Saturday matinees run all day, and weekday matinees are on Wednesdays. For complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, go to starsatnight.org.
