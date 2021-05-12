WACO — Did dinosaurs and other legendary prehistoric creatures really exist?
Well, the proof is in the pudding — or in this case, in the ground at Waco’s Mammoth National Monument, a 108-acre park along the Bosque River where visitors can “catch a glimpse of a Texas Ice Age that was not very cold, a habitat for numerous species such as roadrunners and raccoons, and a river that was used by Columbian mammoths, saber-toothed cats and camels for thousands of years.”
Around 265 million years ago, experts say, much of the great state of Texas was under water, covered by ocean, and a few thousand years ago, Columbian mammoths — creatures measuring 14 feet tall and weighing 20,000 pounds — roamed what later became the Lone Star State.
According to the park website, two men were searching for arrowheads and fossils near the Bosque River in spring 1978 when they came across a “large bone eroding out of a ravine.” They took the unusual-looking bone to Baylor University to be examined and it was identified as a femur (thigh bone) from a Columbian mammoth, which lived during the Ice Age in North America, ranging from southern Canada down to Costa Rica.
A team of volunteer excavators was quickly assembled and between 1978 and 1990, the fossilized remains of 16 mammoths were uncovered. Over the next seven years, another six mammoth fossils were excavated, along with a Western camel, dwarf antelope, American alligator, giant tortoise and the tooth of a young saber-tooth cat.
The mammoths’ cause of death remains a mystery, although no evidence of human involvement has been found, and many of the remains were not disturbed by scavengers. One theory suggests the animals all died in a flash flood produced by rapidly rising river waters.
The remains excavated through 1990 are housed at Baylor’s Mayborn Museum Complex, but other fossil specimens remain in their original location, protected by a climate-controlled Dig Shelter, which allows for public viewing and ongoing study.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park “is working to increase access in a phased approach.” The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Self-guided access to the Dig Shelter is from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A Dig Shelter access fee is required.
For more information on Waco Mammoth National Park — which was named a part of the National Park System in 2015 — go to www.nps.gov/waco/index.htm.
Face masks are required where physical distancing cannot be maintained and inside all buildings. Park operations are based on local public health conditions, so be sure and check the website to find current operating status.
Meanwhile, back home in Killeen-Fort Hood, BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, offers a number of family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
