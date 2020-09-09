WACO — Body surfing, water slides, tube slides, lazy river, splash pads and more are among the beat-the-heat attractions at Waco’s Hawaiian Falls, a 10-acre water park located a little over an hour’s drive from Killeen-Fort Hood.
The Hawaiian-themed facility, four miles west of I-35 at 900 Lake Shore Drive, across from Riverbend Ballpark, is one of five operated throughout the state and features attractions for water lovers of all ages, including such things as the 800-foot long Kona Kooler lazy river and the shaded Waikiki Waterworks spray ground.
Breaker Bay features the first large-scale wave pool in central Texas, and the six-story Tempest Tower offers the chance for tube slides and freefall body slides ending in a splash at the bottom.
Like all its facilities, parking is free, although special VIP parking is available for a fee. Tubes and life jackets are also available free. Coolers with food and drink are allowed, but a fee is charged to bring one in. Locker rentals are available, as well as gift shops that carry things like sunscreen and extra towels. Food is also available at Sharkey’s Restaurant.
COVID-19 safety procedures at Hawaiian Falls include:
Asking guests to self-screen — If you are sick, please stay home.
Staff screening — staff members screened for symptoms of COVID-19
Frequent and enhanced sanitation and cleaning during and after park hours
Adequate social distancing measures at the front gate, Sharkey’s Café, and other queuing areas throughout the park. Chairs and tables will be spaced for distancing
Staff will be provided masks and gloves in our admissions areas and cafes
Admission prices include: $28.99 for persons 48 inches and taller; $21.99 for those under 48 inches tall, seniors (age 55 and older) and military personnel with a valid ID; kids two years old and younger are admitted free of charge. A daily cooler pass is $15. Tickets are available on-line at hfalls.com.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online to reduce “points of contact,” and park visitors are asked to use debit or credit cards rather than cash.
In Killeen, meanwhile, the Family Aquatics Center at 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop is open for swimming and splashing from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday through Friday. Guests must wear a mask when entering/exiting the center, lounging on the pool deck or using the restrooms. Masks do not need to be worn when in the pool water or when eating and drinking.
A day pass for city residents is $6 for ages 4 to 16; $7 for 17 to 54; $5 for ages 55 and older; 3 and younger admitted free. A non-resident day pass is $6 for ages 4 to 16; $8 for 17 to 54; $5 for 55 and older; 3 and younger admitted free.
The Aquatics Center features a 10,360-square-foot pool; 2,180-square-foot bathhouse; 25-meter lap pool; three water slides; a bowl slide; shade shelters; spray grounds; tee cup; tot slide.
Pool rules include no outside food or drinks, including water. There is a concession stand, and guests may bring a lunch to eat outside of the facility. No glass. No running or horseplay. No pets. No cotton clothing allowed in the pool. No basketball shorts. Only Coast Guard approved flotation devices; no pool toys, floats, balls, kick boards or water guns. No smoking. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older.
Long Branch Park Pool, 1101 Branch Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Daily admission is $3 for ages 17 to 54; $2 for ages 4 to 16; $2 for ages 55 and over; children 3 and under are free.
In Copperas Cove, the pool at City Park is open now in a special block schedule format for city residents from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed for cleaning on Mondays. Swimming is divided each day into two block sessions, with a break in between for cleaning. South Park pool is also open, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday.
Current restrictions include 25-percent capacity for swimming or lounging. City Park pool is limited to 50 visitors; South Park capacity right now is 30. Identification must be shown to verify residence. Tables are reserved for families. Outside food and drink are allowed. Social distancing is encouraged.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool on U.S. Highway 281 South in Lampasas is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pool is operating at 75 percent capacity and is first-come, first-served. Admission is $2.50 for adults and $3.50 for children.
Disclaimer: Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, area pools and water parks are taking extra precautions to keep customers safe, including limiting operational hours as well as closing some attractions. To find out which areas of local parks and pools are available for use, as well as operating hours, please call ahead or go to the pool’s website.
