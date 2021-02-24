I think we could all agree that many, even most of us, were not ready for what this winter storm had to bring to the state of Texas. Even for those of us that did prepare, there was little to nothing we could do to combat mother nature in such harsh conditions. No one could foresee that the absence of water and power would be a factor, and as its seriousness heightened, we all grew more frustrated as there were no improvements or immediate recovery. How does one stay positive, full of gratitude and hope and even have a sense of peace as the chilling cold invades our homes and lives? It could have been a moment of defeat, but I think the great big state of Texas did what it is known to do-- come together.
I find that it is the natural domino effect that can occur in any place where there is devastation and catastrophe. People are given the opportunity to come together and help one another by giving and serving one another. It is interesting how quite the opposite tends to occur when days are full of sun rays beaming, crops growing and shelves stocked with the essentials. There is a shift in how we all go into survival mode, work with limited resources and open our business doors, homes and hearts. I had even come across a Fort Hood Facebook page post that shared a young military spouse who was making homemade fresh bread to give away. Since the shelves were scarce of bread, and people were going without the essentials, she found it necessary and humane to serve her local community and families. The beautiful thing was that people wanted to donate or give to her, but she just accepted the ingredients to make more to give, and any donations she kindly declined as she was hopeful when it were her turn, that the same hands would serve as she had.
Although a time such as this would have been difficult to find the good, or even look within, how to change our attitudes or thinking — the ripple effect it had in a positive way brought much hope and inspiration to local Texas residents, and even those who lived elsewhere.
It is easy to fall into the cyclical rotation of the news headlines and the downside of what is to be said. Oftentimes you see observers shake their heads, have a comment or two to speak on, and how things should have not been this way or that. There are several arguments presented and theories as to what had come of the residents of Texas, but one positive thing was that people came together despite the circumstances. Would you say that the moment we halt the “woe is me” attitude and search for someone to blame, is the moment we can begin expressing and exuding an attitude of gratitude and hope? Have you noticed how difficult it is to fill our minds with hopeful, positive thoughts when our judgement is cloudy with the impatience and frustration of who we feel the need to blame? Sometimes even then when we find someone, or something, to blame, we are never fully satisfied with the outcome.
So, we have all experienced this first major winter storm in Texas, and even some parts of the state of Oklahoma.
People have had to go without water for an entire week, and even power. Now we know what to expect, what to prepare for.
How can we know how to be prepared for something we have never been through? We have seen what happens when we decide to collectively work together and help one another. May we always be ready and prepared for the next storm, and be willing to come together once again.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
