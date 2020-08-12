It is very natural to take our minds and thoughts to a certain space: We see a problem that has presented itself, and when it is not solved in a timely manner as we expected it to be, we immediately think not enough has been done.
As I have in most of my recent and past columns, I have embodied the message of self-reflection and intuitiveness. However, I also understand that at its core it is challenging to tap into this mind set. Not only that, the current era we are all living in has given us this sense of entitlement — as though we are all able to force our own views, opinions, words and actions on others.
In the past few months, a major petition has been circulating around Fort Hood Army base to have a complete shut down due to the disappearance, then discovery of human remains of female soldier, Vanessa Guillen. The heart of the concern and movement for the petition is understandable, and may each of us be moved with compassion and empathy for the family and friends who mourn over such a disturbing loss of their loved one. It is tragic and, this is a very normal state of mind to deal with such a tragedy mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually. The thing I think hits home for most is that it happened behind the very fence we all believe to keep us safe and guarded. Our Army force does a phenomenal job of how they get the mission done; how they carry out a task by any means necessary and, to be sure, the safety and welfare of its soldiers are protected, as well as our homeland, is part of that.
The unfortunate, and well to be frank, overlooked thing we all may forget is that we all possess human frailty. As powerful as our Army force is, and as successful as we have been to win wars and gain victories, there have also been many losses. It is the inevitable of the human experience and existence. There will be error. Now, the Army should be, and is, held to high standards. They hold themselves to this standard as well. Otherwise, there is more room for negotiation and compromise of morale, continuity, consistence and perseverance through adversity.
It is unfortunate that our soldiers run into many mishaps, errors and mistakes. However, because the bar is set so high, when there is fallacy it is all the more difficult to allow room for fault in our soldiers.
One attitude that military families have adopted is that they are to be taken care of directly from the chain of command and the Army as a whole. However, if we are quite honest, the main goal is to care for the soldier. Now with these recent events it seems that this, too, has not been the case. Yet again, we have to be keenly aware and take a step back as was stated earlier. There will be human error, even from the strongest of forces — the United States Army. Does this mean we permit ongoing behavior? No, it means we have found another hole and now higher measures need to be taken. With that, a base wide shut down from one of the Army’s largest bases entails much. Are we sure of what we ask? Do we know what this looks like from the top down for the Army at Fort Hood?
The Army will continue to stand by what it has always stood by, and that is taking care of mission first and understanding the overall picture of its operational force to protect and serve. We can try to force more of what we think to be right, efficient and sound upon them. We can create noise and encourage movements to take place that stops total operations for a situation and persons.
So, how can we be the influencer to our neighbors and within our community to ensure we are having the Army’s back the way it has had ours? How can we speak well of the organization that has provided for our homes and families? How can we change the mind of those who scrutinize over a dominant force that has shown victory and camaraderie countless times? May we encourage and uplift one another during these conflicting times and find understanding in its strange, unpredictable moments.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.