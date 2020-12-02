Well, December is here and we are two days into the month, and before you know it Christmas will make its debut once again. Perhaps we all wondered how we even made it this far? How is it that just over eight months ago we were certain the world was dealing with a simple temporary crisis? The time has passed, much time, and here we are facing the same circumstance and state of our world like when it all first occurred. Yet, we are all attempting to have a sense of normalcy at some juncture. How do we gather for the holidays and keep our homes open and available, yet consider the safety of our own family and lives? Is it selfish to seclude ourselves from others, or limit our interaction to avoid higher risk of exposure? The one holiday we are given each year to gather with friends and loved ones, we were encouraged not to partake in.
We all want a particular outcome, yet we do not feed that goal, idea or concept the appropriate nutrients it needs to sustain, maintain and evolve. For instance, we want the physique but never the discipline and lifestyle to obtain it. Perhaps we want to pay off debt, save and invest our money wisely yet we continue to make unnecessary purchases and use our credit card. Furthermore, we want the ideal relationships with our children, spouse, colleagues or mentors yet we do not invest the quality time it takes to put work into any one of those categories. So here we are still in the thick of a pandemic, and many of us are wanting it all to go away, wanting the masks to come off and normalize a trip to the grocery store or restaurant. However, we are making irresponsible, inconsistent and improper decisions based on what we want and feel now.
I am sure when we talk to entrepreneurs and people who have built a legacy and dynasty like the Warren Buffets, Phil Knights and Michael Jordans, they will say there were several days they didn’t feel like applying themselves. They very so may have had those moments where they didn’t exercise to their fullest potential. Yet, they remained with the end in mind. They could have watched miserably from the sidelines as others were having a good time, and they remained alone and isolated. If not that, then maybe they were tired, overworked and seeing no real results of all their time and efforts put into what they were pouring their entire lives into. There just seem to be no real traction, and it certainly caused them to consider throwing in the towel.
So, how is it that the select few like these people made it out of their current situations, and worked their way into better ones? How is that they remained so adamant until they broke the barrier? We can look at how our U.S. Army does this same thing. You can see it in films like “1917” and “Act of Valor,” and even our armed forces today exercises this same attitude. I am not saying any organization or people are perfect by any means, and they did not share their moments of weakness and doubt. However, there are some attributes and characteristics that have been formed over time, service and training of our troops.
We all want to enjoy free time and a good time with one another, but we still do not know the full scope of this pandemic. We are not really sure how much longer, how much further, how much more it will take or be before things begin decelerating. Yet, we can look at the end in mind and think how we can still enjoy and take advantage of this time with those we love and admire, while being safe and considerate of others.
It’ll take time, it’ll be an adjustment but once we begin collectively contributing to the ending of this as a whole, perhaps the sooner we will see things slow down and give time for the experts to find efficient methods or even cures.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
