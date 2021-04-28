The role of the military child is one that can often be overlooked. This month as we honor the military child, our children are reminded that their role is a special one. Military children cannot really grasp the full concept of their position, because they are too busy living it. Not only is the soldier encountering complex dynamics to their continual transitional career, but the spouse (if not also serving) is balancing the reactive demands and schedules of the soldier, their personal schedule and the overall operations of the home and children. Therefore, the child(ren) is typically thwarted into the chaotic changes and shifts of the demanding lifestyle. To honor the military child is to identify and extend gratitude for the resilience and patience throughout the process.
Perhaps your child can relate, but our eldest child who is soon becoming a teen has changed school four times within five years. There was a moment during the last school that we soon realized there was a shift in his behavior, focus and attitude. He began to make decisions that seemed confusing and, if we are quite honest, frustrating. You see, when life is moving at a rapid rate and everyone is moving to their own accord and tempo, it can be quite hard to take a step back to identify deep-rooted issues and suppressed pain. Can you relate to this? We finally took the time to sit down to ask our son what was bothering him, and why he was making decisions with lack of judgement. It was then that we identified the root cause of all his choices: He was tired, scared and confused. We were all too busy with life, a worldwide pandemic and the demands of the military lifestyle that we completely overlooked such a simple concern. This isn’t to say any parent is less than a suitable one because they were preoccupied and overwhelmed, but that we have to learn to slow down. In a world that is demanding, begging, tempting us to place our attention, focus and time in other areas with less value and importance, we must slow down.
Soon after we’d identified, acknowledged and begun to address and assist our son, we saw improvement. You know, it is usually those moments we intentionally take to address an issue, concern or situation that helps us gain the most ground. Yet we often find ourselves with our foot on the accelerator a tad bit longer than we needed.
There is no easy formula or even one blanket concept to this whole thing. Especially with the households that have multiple children, we have to aide each one in their own creative way and nature. The common denominator remains and that is they are all enduring and experiencing life at a higher threat and degree. The difference is how each of them are interpreting life on a different frequency and with a different lens. In addition to the normal family dynamics, they are faced with an intensive amount of stress and uncertainty. Yet they continue to show day after day, month after month and year after year how they can continue to adapt to their surroundings. They typically do not ask for much, as we know the military culture is less of what can my country do for me, but moreso what can I do for my country.
This goes to honoring all our military children and their continual fight within the four walls, left behind as their soldier bids farewell, and another goodbye to a school, teachers, friends, peers and surroundings. This is all in addition to the major transition every child had to face with virtual learning. We are so proud of our military child and we thank them for their sacrifice and hard work too.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
