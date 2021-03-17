NOLANVILLE — Growing up in West Texas during the Great Depression of the 1920s and ‘30s, Nolanville resident James E. Wilkins had to quit school to help support his family, and so he never earned a high school diploma.
Instead, after graduating sixth grade, he went to work painting and hanging wallpaper with his father, then joined the U.S. Army shortly before his 21st birthday and became a hero fighting the Germans during World War II.
“Back then, you had to be 21, so I had to get a telegram sent from Mom to allow me to go in,” said Wilkins, who celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this month. “It was January 1942 (shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor). I just remember that the war had started, and I went and joined.”
Born in Wood County in East Texas, Wilkins grew up in Floydada, just northeast of Lubbock, in a family of eight children. Times were tough as the Depression dragged on, and he remembers working in the fields, picking cotton and beans. A warm bowl of pinto beans was a staple item that often kept the family fed.
“Just beans — that was it,” he said. “I remember we came all the way south of Waco and started picking cotton. Worked our way all the way back to West Texas.”
When he got a little older, Wilkins chipped in with four buddies and bought his first car, a Model A Ford, which the boys all shared when they could find enough gasoline to fill the tank.
Like millions of other young men at the time, when Wilkins learned the country had been attacked and was entering the war, he did not hesitate to join the fight. Basic training was at Fort Sill, Okla., then on to Fort Hood (known then as Camp Hood), where the soldiers lived in tents. He underwent more training in California, then boarded a train to New York, where he set sail for England to prepare for crossing the English Channel to Europe.
It was July 2, 1944 — 26 days after the historic D-Day invasion — when he finally boarded an amphibious landing craft that took him onto the famed beaches of Normandy, France.
Wilkins was a gunner on an M18 Hellcat tank destroyer, the fastest armored fighting vehicle in the U.S. arsenal. Their mission was to find and destroy the mighty German Panzer tanks.
Wilkins was credited with five Panzer “kills,” and earned a Silver Star and Bronze Star for his exploits during the war, which ended for him just outside Berlin, when the Germans surrendered.
He was never seriously injured in combat, although there were a few close calls.
“One time when I was tank commander, a bullet hit a gun rack right behind my head, and I got a few pieces of lead in the back of my neck. That was about it.
“I was scared, yes. When they start shooting at you, you’re going to get scared. But it was just a job we had to do.”
Along with spending 18 months living in a tank with four other soldiers and taking a grand total of one shower during that time — “We all smelled the same,” Wilkins said, laughing.
He was among the forces that helped liberate prisoners from a number of German concentration camps, including the notorious Auschwitz facility.
“I went to several prison camps,” Wilkins said. “All we did was shoot around them, open the gates, and the people came out.
“Let me tell you — they came out. They started walking home.”
After the war, Wilkins came back home, got married to Esteene (a union that lasted 58 years until she died 10 years ago) and started raising a family. He spent a year trying to find and keep a job, but with millions of troops now home from war and also looking for work, jobs were scarce, so he decided to re-enlist.
He spent another 22 years in the Army and served a majority of that time at Fort Hood, where he retired in 1965 as a sergeant first class. A brief stint building houses followed, and then he landed a job with civil service at Fort Hood.
After celebrating his 100th birthday on March 5, Wilkins, who has lived in Nolanville since 1980, said he is a little surprised to have made it this far. One of his sisters lived to be nearly 105, so chances are good that he may be blowing out a few more candles on the cake.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I just take it day by day. I don’t know why I’ve lived this long, but I do know that God has always taken care of me.
“I wouldn’t change a thing. I enjoyed my military career, and I’d do it again. My country was in the war, and they needed me. That’s it.”
His eyesight is failing him these days, and his hearing is not what it used to be, but the father of three, grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of 10, and great-great-grandfather of two enjoys watching TV, listening to audio books — mostly westerns — and playing Mexican Train Dominoes on Friday nights.
His son, Steve, lives with him now to help out, but he holds on fiercely to as much of his independence as he can.
“I can get around here just fine,” Wilkins said. “I can walk — in fact, I think I can run …”
“Well, let’s talk about your knees then,” said Steve, from across the room.
Dad conceded.
“I have to watch when I’m walking, because the right one (knee) will give up after so many steps. I have to be careful. I’ve got a walking thing right there, and another one out on the porch …”
“He won’t use them,” Steve said.
“Those things are for old people,” Wilkins said.
As for what he thinks about the world he sees around him today, and what he hopes his legacy will be, the old World War II vet says he loves his country, but he is a little concerned about the future.
“The whole world has gone crazy,” he said, “but as far as I’m concerned, it’s still a good Christian country.
“I just hope when I’m gone that the world will know I was a Christian. That’s all I want.”
