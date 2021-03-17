NOLANVILLE — When he was assigned as a gunner on an M18 Hellcat tank destroyer crew during World War II, retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. James E. Wilkins was teamed with a Californian who became not only a close friend, but a brother-in-law after the two married a pair of sisters.
Wilkins, a Nolanville resident since 1980 who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, joined the military shortly after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. After basic training at Fort Sill, Okla., he wound up at Fort Hood (then known as Camp Hood), where he teamed up with Arlee McCracken, who served as tank commander, while Wilkins was a gunner.
His son, Steve Wilkins, recalls:
“The M18 Hellcat was an open turret, fast-moving vehicle — 55 miles an hour type — and they were used to run around the (German) Panzers and shoot at them.
“These two (Wilkins and McCracken) were in training at Fort Hood, and they went to Waco for … weekend activities. They went into this area and there were these two red-headed sisters. Arlee McCracken said, ‘Hey, I like the little short one over there with the red hair.’
“Dad said, “Well, I like the other one.’
“Uncle Arlee ended up marrying my mom’s youngest sister almost immediately. Dad tried to marry the other sister — my mom — almost immediately, but she said, no. She said, ‘I’ll be here making airplanes in Fort Worth when you get back. If you’re still interested, that’ll be fine.’”
At that point in the story, the elder Wilkins chimed in:
“She said, ‘We’ll get married, and I’ll get pregnant, and you’ll go over there and get killed, and I’ll have another baby to raise.’”
So off he went, fighting his way across Europe until the Germans surrendered just as he and his M18 crew reached Berlin.
Steve picks up the story from there:
“He got out in 1945, came back and married my mom. So,he and Arlee became not only tank commander and gunner, they became brothers-in-law.
“They had never met before they were put together in that tank.
“It was D-Day (plus) 26 — July 2 — when they went ashore and headed into France. A sniper got Uncle Arlee through the jaw and tore up his face. He came back to the States for R and R, rehab, and getting put back together, and my dad moved up to tank commander at that point.
“They marched on until they went toward Berlin. Right before they reached Berlin, the Germans gave up. Dad was credited with five destroys — five kills — of Panzers.”
True to her word, when he got home, Esteene kept her promise and the rest, as they say, is history.
“After we got back, we got married,” James said. “About 10 months later, my first boy was born.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.