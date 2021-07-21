HARKER HEIGHTS — The Military Child Education Coalition announced Monday the winners of the organization’s annual 2021 retired Lt. Gen. H.G. “Pete” Taylor Partnership of Excellence Awards during the nonprofit’s National Training Seminar.
The annual award, now in its 17th year, encourages and reflects the outstanding partnerships formed between military installations and school districts that serve military and veteran-connected children. Winning partnerships are selected from schools and military instillations around the world who celebrate the military child in exceptional and sustainable ways.
“On behalf of Lt. Gen. Taylor, congratulations to this year’s winners who reflect the best of our military communities and serve as an example for others to emulate,” said MCEC president and CEO Becky Porter. “Thank you for your initiative, creativity, selfless service and dedication to others. Your success continues the legacy of those before you and reinforces Lt. Gen. Taylor’s belief that goodness starts at the local level.”
There were 30 organizations and school districts presented the awards, representing major military installations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Alaska, Missouri and Italy. The awards were for going above and beyond, especially during the coronavirus epidemic, to keep military and veteran-connected children engaged, connected, educated, resilient and healthy.
MCEC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit leadership, service delivery and advocacy organization headquartered in Harker Heights which supports all military-connected children by educating, advocating and collaborating to resolve education challenges associated with the military lifestyle. Visit MilitaryChild.org for more information about the nonprofit coalition.
