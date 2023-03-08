Lemonade Day.jpg

Brittany Mohr speaks with a volunteer about her children participating in Lemonade Day during a registration event at the Clear Creek Exchange at Fort Hood on Feb. 25. This year, youth entrepreneurs will conduct Lemonade Day at Fort Hood May 6 to 7. (Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

Young entrepreneurs prepared to “Squeeze the Day,” and their competition, as they registered for the annual Lemonade Day at the Clear Creek Exchange here Feb. 25.

Fort Hood Family Housing sponsors the event to teach kids about financial responsibility and entrepreneurialism through creating their own lemonade stands.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.