Young entrepreneurs prepared to “Squeeze the Day,” and their competition, as they registered for the annual Lemonade Day at the Clear Creek Exchange here Feb. 25.
Fort Hood Family Housing sponsors the event to teach kids about financial responsibility and entrepreneurialism through creating their own lemonade stands.
Volunteers, wearing “Squeeze the Day” T-shirts, were on hand to help the future business owners register and prepare for the series of events leading up to Lemonade Day weekend May 6 to 7.
“This is a great program. It teaches young people about how to set goals and life skills that are going to be useful well beyond their childhood years,” Col. Chad R. Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander, conveyed to families and volunteers.
Foster said that the program has flourished since its inception at Fort Hood and that a lot of other installations have followed suit. He noted that the event has raised more than $33,000 in charitable donations in the past 12 years and over 27,000 youth have participated within that same period.
He added that events like Lemonade Day provide more than an opportunity to educate young people about setting goals. It allows families to learn together.
“It strengthens the bonds within our community,” Foster expressed. “So, if there’s any way that Fort Hood can support stuff like this, it’s a great use of our time and I’m real happy to be a part of it.”
Brittany Mohr said her kids have participated in the event three years in a row and they make cookies and treats to accompany their lemonade. She expressed that Lemonade Day teaches kids responsibility and how to work together as a team, and she was grateful for the opportunity.
“Thank you guys for doing this, it’s absolutely amazing and I’m glad my kids can be a part of it,” she said.
Once registered, children were gifted backpacks, T-shirts, workbooks and access to the My Lemonade Day app to see all the activities leading up to opening their stands.
Starting a business is a huge endeavor, so there are weekly events between now and Lemonade Day weekend in which kids can participate to help them prepare.
Lemonade Day University, which took place the weekend of March 4, teaches children the basics of how to be a successful business owner.
Kids learn how to bring the vision for their business to life during the Design a Stand workshop April 1.
On April 8, youngsters visit Heights Lumber & Supply to build their stands from scratch using pallets and take them home.
Kids have a few weeks to perfect their recipes before the Best Tasting event on April 29, and they will officially open their lemonade stands May 6.
“When you see kids faces light up when they’re learning something new or when they’re achieving something, there’s not much better than that,” Foster conveyed. “Great stuff like this is what helps make the Great Place truly great.”
