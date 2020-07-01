What better way to blow off some steam, celebrate the Fourth of July and shake a little of that COVID-19 cabin fever than with an adrenaline-pumping ride — or two or three or four — through space, high above the deep blue waters of Lake Travis in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.
Billed as the “longest and fastest zipline in Texas,” Lake Travis Zipline Adventures is open for business with five ziplines, where thrill-seekers essentially climb into a harness, strap themselves to a cable stretched from Point A to Point B, and, well, zip, for up to a half-mile at speeds sometimes reaching as fast as 60 mph.
A three-hour Zipline Tour includes five “zips” ranging from 250 feet to more than 2,800 feet. The tour is capped by a cliffside launch that is 20 stories high and runs more than a half-mile across the lake. Trained tour guides lead the way, and guests are required to weigh a minimum 70 pounds and maximum 250 pounds. The ability to hike at least a mile is also required, and athletic or hiking shoes with fully enclosed toe and heel are also mandatory.
It is not safe to zipline while pregnant, and anyone with recent ankle, knee or back surgery, or with chronic heart problems, should not participate.
All necessary equipment is provided, along with boat transportation, water and a light trail snack, along with all-day access to the private lake front area, which includes picnicking, games or relaxing in a hammock.
Lake Travis Zipline Adventures is about an hour’s drive south of Killeen-Fort Hood along U.S. 183. For details, go to www.ziplaketravis.com.
Another unique place for fun in the sun at Lake Travis is Volente Beach Resort and Waterpark, a lakefront facility with multiple slides and pools, a full beach with swim area, sand volleyball, restaurant and more.
Resort officials say the July 4 weekend is expected to be a busy one, with lots of special events planned including a fireworks show, reserved seat barbecue dinner and live music. Please go to www.beachsidebillys.com for more details and special information on COVID-19 restrictions.
Also back open for business is Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures, another shoreline facility that includes more than two football fields worth of floating obstacle course, chaise loungers and umbrellas, hammocks, floating picnic tables, saddle floats, beach games, drink coolers, lockers, an on-site food truck, beer, frozen drinks and cabana bar. See www.waterlooadventures.com for more information.
Lake Travis may be a little crowded this weekend for a quick getaway, but never fear, there are a number of other spots not too far down the road to catch a little adrenaline rush and maybe work on that summer tan.
Over in the historic east Texas town of Nacogdoches — the oldest city in the state — you can take a thrill ride through the famed Piney Woods courtesy of Zip Nac zip line services.
Reservations are required, and COVID-19 protocols are in place, so go to the website at www.zipnac.com for more information.
Other zipline facilities within driving distance of Killeen-Fort Hood include:
Wimberly Zipline Adventures, which features 10 zipline crossings over scenic canyons and creeks, is temporarily closed, with re-opening scheduled for Friday, July 17.
Zip Lost Pines is located along State Highway 71 in Cedar Creek, an hour-and-a-half south of Killeen. Reservations at least 24 hours in advance are required, and participants must wear close-toed shoes, be in “moderate to good health” and able to walk a half-mile, get down from a ladder, climb stairs, bend, twist, reach overhead and stand for moderate lengths of time. No one under the influence of alcohol or drugs is allowed, and use of tobacco or e-cigarettes is not allowed.
Anyone who is pregnant cannot participate, along with those who have “major” heart conditions, epilepsy or seizure disorders, or injuries that prohibit regular recreational activity. There are no age requirements, but riders must be at least 52 inches tall and weigh between 60 pounds and 250 pounds.
For reservations and other information go to ziplostpines.com.
About three hours northeast of Fort Hood is New York Texas Zipline Adventures, which is offering a nighttime Full Moon Zipline Tour on Friday, July 3. The facility, 15-20 minutes east of Athens, Texas, features a number of different thrill rides through the tree-lined countryside. Reservations are required. Go to www.goziptexas.com for details.
So, there you go.
And have a zippity-do-dah Fourth of July weekend!
