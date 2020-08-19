Wake up! It’s the first day of school, kids! Make your bed, brush your teeth and perform proper hygiene. Eat breakfast and grab your devices. Grab a seat on the sofa, the dining table, the breakfast bar, the designated school section and let’s begin school (from home)! Wait. What?
For the first day back to school, I’ll have to admit I am quite impressed with these students. I have stood back and watched their approach to their education differently, yet naturally. It is pretty common, maybe even normal, to avoid the unknown and the unfamiliar. However, there was no avoiding these new dynamics to our children’s education system. It was a concern in many households. Which then became a discussion. Furthermore, it was then strategized. Which, in conclusion, a plan was created and executed. Therefore, here we are. We have gotten through the first couple of days of virtual learning with our KISD students. They seem to be rockin’ it pretty well.
Now, this is not to say it is all downhill from here.
Up until the week before school starting, I had lectured our children about how different things would be, how disciplined they would have to become and how much it would challenge them. It was up until the very morning of the first instructional day of virtual learning that I looked each of my school-aged children in the eye and said, “It is going be rough and challenging for the first couple of weeks. You are going to become frustrated, and we are going to run into technical issues and even communication errors with the system going live. However, we WILL get through this. We will excel well, and even when we fall behind, or fall short, we will work hard to improve as best as we can.”
Perhaps they understood, or perhaps not. We know as parents that most times it just takes them going through the process. In order for them to grasp the scope of things, they are going to have to endure, persist and remain consistent.
There have been many frustrations of this unknown and unpredictable school year. However, we must make it up in our minds and then act on one day at a time. Then, one situation at a time. To which, one class at a time. Finally, one assignment at a time. The greatest takeaway for our children will be their ability to adapt to their environment in lieu of their newly-developed circumstances. As they become adults, they will have the potential to walk into board rooms, board meetings, interviews and examinations with less pressure due to it all.
We can take this as their given opportunity for grooming and growing in areas they may have otherwise buckled, when the pressure presents itself.
I think as adults — and rightfully concerned parents — we have the tendency to over dramatize or even over analyze the systems our children are forced into. Oddly enough, before we know it, they are a full quarter into the swing of things and have adopted a natural mindset and structure to their new normality.
“First Zoom call is live in 5 minutes.”
“Don’t forget to brush your hair.”
“Please make sure you have some pants on, even if they can’t see below the waist.”
“Yes, you have to brush your teeth, even though you’re staying home.”
“Mute your microphone.”
Each home will sound and look different this year, but we must be proud of one thing — our children’s ability to persevere in unconventional times. So, may we encourage them as we are building up leaders, athletes, artists, doctors, law enforcement, military soldiers, philanthropists, philosophers, politicians, professors, teachers and more. All while behind the walls of their own home.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
