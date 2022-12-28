Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in North Fort Hood, USO Fort Hood provided moral support and holiday cheer to those in mobilization or demobilization on the Central Texas post.
Soldiers who arrived were greeted with a warm welcome, hot chocolate and gift bags.
“This means a lot to me, especially since I’ve been to trying to reach out to my family anyway possible, who are over 1,000 miles away in the northeast, either by U.S. mail or through text,” 2nd Lieutenant Daniel Kelly said.
The USO has continued to support our nation’s military and their families for over seven decades. Today’s service members need the care, comfort, connection and support that can only be provided by an organization that is with them at every point of their military journey, no matter where or under what conditions they serve. The USO is continuously adapting to the needs of our men and women in uniform and their families so they can focus on their important mission.
“I’ve always had an affinity to service for our nation, since my father served 22 years in the military, and this is my way of giving back. I feel ecstatic, amazing, wonderful, joyous to make them feel at home while they’re away from home,” USO Operations Manager Benjamin Griffin said, when asked how this event makes him feel.
The USO remains dedicated to expanding access to USO centers and programs around the world, increasing annual service connections and boosting transition services for their service members and their families throughout their time of duty. With more than 230 physical USO locations around the world, the USO has both the reach and the capability to provide crucial programs and services to the entire military community. In every corner of the world, their service members will know that the USO is always by their side.
National Guard service members and reservists, on active-duty status, training at Fort Hood during Christmas were able to take advantage of the holiday cheer at North Fort Hood on Friday.
“They need a pick me up, they need some holiday cheer, so that’s why we’re here, to say “thank you” for what you do. We have enough items to serve up to 600 soldiers if they were to walk in today, to make their day merry and bright,” Griffin said.
The USO Fort Hood opened in 2001 in a small location in the Rivers Building, as the first USO on a U.S. Military installation. Less than a month later, 9/11 changed the nature of American and military life alike. USO Fort Hood took on a major role on the installation. When Fort Hood soldiers began deploying in 2003, the USO began providing snacks and other services for every outbound and inbound flight, as well as for families at homecoming ceremonies.
In 2006, the USO moved to its current 4,400 square foot location on 50th Street. On average, 8,000+ soldiers and their families visit the center each month.
In 2011, USO expanded its foot print to its Administrative Offices — to accommodate its ever growing staff. Building 44 used to house the Post Chaplain’s offices.
Today they continue to serve Fort Hood’s military community through their center and programs that support our service members and their families.
