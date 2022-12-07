Food pantry.jpg

Airmen from the 9th Air Support Operations Squadron deliver dozens of boxes of food to the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel food pantry at Fort Hood on Nov. 17. With the help of local schools, the food pantry took in more than 10,000 pounds of food in a single day. 

 Eric Franklin | Fort Hood Public Affairs

It is the season of giving and students from across the Killeen Independent School District are providing a helping hand with support from their Fort Hood Adopt-A-School partners here.

With the help of on-post KISD schools, the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel food pantry received more than 10,000 pounds of food in one day.

