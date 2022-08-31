Patriots.jpg

A Patriot Missile Systems fires. In addition to software and hardware upgrades, the Patriot system is also getting a more user-friendly interface allowing soldiers to be trained faster. It is being tested at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico by the U.S. Army Operational Test Command’s (OTC) Air and Missile Defense Test Directorate (AMDTD), working alongside soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Test Detachment (ADATD), 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and multiple government agencies to test system updates to ensure it is ready for soldiers.

 Herald | file

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, New Mexico — Sixty-five soldiers and 135 government civilians started a yearlong test on the latest Patriot Missile System upgrade. This upgrade is the newest one since 2018.

The Patriot Missile System is a highly mobile air defense guided missile system designed to engage and intercept any aerial threats, whether it be aircraft or tactical ballistic missiles, under any weather conditions and in natural or induced environment.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.