insider attack

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman in connection with an April explosion that injured U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

 Patrick Semansky

An Air Force explosives expert has been charged in connection with a suspected insider attack that wounded four other U.S. troops at an austere outpost in Syria earlier this year, a highly unusual case of alleged betrayal in an organization that prizes fidelity above all else.

Tech. Sgt. David Dezwaan Jr. is accused of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and wrongfully obtaining classified information, among other crimes, the Air Force said Thursday. The charges stem from a military investigation into the April incident at Green Village, a base the Americans share with partner forces in eastern Syria.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.