HARKER HEIGHTS — When Laurie Rye-Williamson McElhiney found out second-hand that her legendary Apache attack helicopter pilot husband, Lance, was heading back to the Middle East for yet another combat tour, she was a bit … uh … perturbed.
“I was very, very angry,” Laurie said recently, during a phone call from the home in Harker Heights she shares with retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lance McElhiney, a Vietnam vet who served a total of 44 years in the U.S. Army and had already been a part of combat deployments for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and three subsequent trips to fly combat missions in Iraq.
Then, at age 65 and long past the standard retirement timeframe, the son of a military fighter pilot dad was heading back to lead troops into the fray once again, this time in Afghanistan.
“Lance had promised me that his last Iraq tour was the end of the tours for him,” Laurie said. “He said, ‘That’s it. I’m done.’ So I was convinced that was the end of it.”
Laurie was working then as manager for a Firestone Complete Auto Care outlet on Fort Hood and had become friends years before with former post and III Corps commander Gen. Ray Odierno, who led the 4th Infantry Division during the 2003 invasion of Iraq and oversaw the capture of Saddam Hussein, and later served as the 38th U.S. Army chief of staff. She had helped Odierno’s family with some car issues, and one day, the general showed up at the Firestone store to say hello.
“Ray came in and gave me a hug,” Laurie said, “and he said, ‘Hey, so I hear Lance is back on the trail again.’ I froze, and he said, ‘Oh, no, you didn’t know, did you?’
“When Lance got home, I hit him. Just hauled off and punched him (in the chest). I said, ‘You promised me.’ He swears to this day that he did not know (he was going). He went in and talked to the old man and said, ‘You got me in big-time trouble.’”
Soon, all was forgiven and the McElhineys — Lance finally retired in 2012 — are coming up on their 20th wedding anniversary.
Laurie, meanwhile, was born in Birmingham, Ala., where she grew up with two sisters and graduated high school in 1976. With dreams of becoming a professional dancer, she pursued dancing for a while, but wound up going to beauty school instead when she was 20 years old and went to work as a hairstylist.
While she was cutting hair, her mother was working for Firestone — her dad worked for the city of Birmingham — and one day, mom told Laurie there was a young man at the tire store she should meet.
“Come to find out he was the son of a woman that I was cutting hair with, so it was kind of kismet,” Laurie said.
Mom’s matchmaking scheme worked, as Laurie and Don Williamson got married and later wound up in central Texas when they got an offer to buy a Firestone dealership in Killeen. Life was good and the young couple started a family, but a few years later, the world turned upside down.
“We had a friend here who owned a conglomerate that was buying Firestones, and they had 19 stores here in Texas,” Laurie said. “We came out here, checked it out, thought it was great, so we came home — we were living in Mobile, Alabama, at the time — and we said, ‘Hey, let’s do this adventure.’ We went to the bank, came up with the money, and the rest, as they say, was history.
“We had just bought this house. Desert Storm had hit and the business was really having a hard time, and I was eight-and-a-half months pregnant when they diagnosed him with cancer. He started extensive chemotherapy, and we had to arrange for our second daughter’s birth, because he had to be without chemo for so many days to be in the room with me, and he couldn’t be without chemo for so many days, because of the cancers.
“So, the first three months of her life, I would say, he didn’t get to hold her.”
Don died in 1995 at age 33. Laurie was 36 years old, and her daughters were four and six. Now, she was a single mom on her own, and she learned to rely on lessons from childhood to manage a new way of living.
“We were all raised to be anything we wanted to be, and we were raised with no jealousies,” Laurie said. “We were taught that there’s no such thing as being jealous. You are who you are, and you’re supposed to be who you are. So if Tommy across the street had a bicycle and you didn’t, you couldn’t be jealous of Tommy just because he had a bicycle.
“So we were raised without any materialistic ideas, and to be very independent. Being raised that way came in handy when Don was diagnosed with cancer and started chemo treatment. I was left to do everything. We owned a business, and I was left to take care of the business and our home.”
Then, she met and married Lance, and life changed once again. This time, though, it was for the better. Laurie, who no longer owned the Firestone in Killeen and was managing one of the company’s stores on post, talks about the day they first met:
“It was 1996-97, when he walked into the store to buy tires. When you work in a tire store, you work with a bunch of men, and the profanity and the vulgarity just flies around all the time. My girlfriend worked with me and she was there, and I looked at Lance and I said, ‘I’m going to (screw) him and then I’m going to marry him,’” she said, laughing. “I had been single — a widow — for a very long time.
“She said, ‘You can’t.’
“I said, ‘What do you mean, I can’t.’
“She said, ‘He’s got a ring on. He’s married.’
“I said, ‘Ohhhh, OK.’ I don’t do married men, so that was that. I sold him some tires and we talked a little bit. Later on, he would stop in sometimes and we would talk. He worked right there at the airfield, and we would just sit and talk. It was never anything more than that. Then he came home from (Fort) Rucker one day and his wife had left him while he was gone.”
They wound up getting married in February 2003 at the courthouse in Belton, just as Lance was getting ready to head overseas for the invasion of Iraq. When he got back from that final deployment to Afghanistan in 2010 — the mission that earned Lance a strong right hook to the chest — he finally hung up his flight gear for good.
Looking back on her life and the unexpected directions it took, Laurie says the journey has been something she never could have imagined.
“I wanted to be a dancer and wound up owning a tire store … What are the odds?” she said.
“I wanted to be a dancer and then I spent most of my life with a bunch of men — which I preferred. I really enjoyed working at Fort Hood. I really did. I can remember walking into the food court one day and just seeing a sea of flight suits. I looked at my girlfriend and said, ‘I love my job.’
“I really loved the mentality of the men who came in (her store). People think my life became more difficult when I married a soldier, but it really didn’t. Remember, my husband was sick for six years, and so I was running a business and we were trying to keep our heads above water and raise two children at the same time. So when I married Lance, life really became easier.”
Since they retired, the McElhineys have spent lots of time remodeling their house and doing some traveling. Life with a dedicated warrior husband who was awarded dozens of medals, held any number of high-level positions in the military, and went to war over and over again, was not as big a challenge as others might think, Laurie said.
“When Lance deployed, it really didn’t affect me like it did the other women,” the mother of four and grandmother of eight said. “The thing with marrying a soldier is that he later retires and you’re going, ‘Oh, my God … aren’t you supposed to be going TDY? Going off to war or training or something?’
“I had already retired (and) it was his retirement that was a big change. People worried about him. He had been doing it for so long, and they were afraid that he was going to fall into a ‘what am I gonna do now’ funk.
“But we spent six weeks in Italy, a month in Ireland, and a month in Scotland. We went to Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Bali, Costa Rica, the Caymans. Then, we (also) get in the airplane (Lance’s 1968 Piper Arrow) and we fly. We go wherever we want to go. If we want lobster, we’ll just go fly to Maine, spend the weekend, and come back.
“That’s how my life changed. It wasn’t the military. It was the fact that I married a man who was adrenaline-run, and loyal and confident. It was nice to be able to turn it over to somebody else for a while.”
