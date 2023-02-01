HARKER HEIGHTS — When Laurie Rye-Williamson McElhiney found out second-hand that her legendary Apache attack helicopter pilot husband, Lance, was heading back to the Middle East for yet another combat tour, she was a bit … uh … perturbed.

“I was very, very angry,” Laurie said recently, during a phone call from the home in Harker Heights she shares with retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lance McElhiney, a Vietnam vet who served a total of 44 years in the U.S. Army and had already been a part of combat deployments for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and three subsequent trips to fly combat missions in Iraq.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.