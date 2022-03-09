HOUSTON — With roots that go back to the 1930s, the famed Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has welcomed millions of people from all over the world for world-class cowboy and cowgirl action, along with legendary musical entertainment.
This year’s two-week extravaganza began Feb. 28 at NRG Park, home turf of the Houston Texans, and continues through March 20.
A partial list of attractions and activities includes:
Barbecue contest; best bites competition; Go Texan Day; parade; rodeo roundup; trail rides, wine show and auction; livestock and horse show; carnival; dining; shopping; rodeo; wine garden; music and concerts.
Since it began, this extravaganza has seen an all-star cast of luminaries grace its concert stages, including such notables as: Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Ray Charles, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Merle Haggard, The Jackson 5, Kid Rock, Willie Nelson, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Sonny and Cher, Santana, Tanya Tucker, ZZ Top and dozens more.
This year, the upcoming concert schedule features:
Journey, March 10; Bun B’s H-Town Takeover, March 11; Parker McCollum, March 12; Dierks Bentley, March 13; Sam Hunt, March 14; Gwen Stefani, March 15; Khalid, March 16; Chris Stapleton, March 17; March Mello, March 18; Brad Paisley, March 19; George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde, March 20.
Visitors may purchase a Grounds Pass to explore NRG Park or purchase a rodeo/concert ticket. Weekday performances begin at 6:45 p.m.; weekend performances begin at 3:45 p.m. Shows begin with rodeo competition, followed by a concert.
Children ages 2 and under are admitted free and do not require a ticket. No outside food or drink is allowed – including that purchased in NRG Park – inside NRG Stadium.
For more information, go to www.rodeohouston.com.
Eight miles from NRG Park is Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros baseball team. A variety of options are available for guided tours of the stadium.
All tours begin in Union Station, located at the corner of Texas Avenue and Crawford Street.
Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the start of the selected tour to check in. Late arrivals will not be allowed to catch up. No refunds or exchanges for late arrivals or no shows. Ballpark tours are outdoor, walking activities. Please dress in weather appropriate clothing and comfortable walking shoes.
All routes are ADA accessible; however, please notify the Tour Department in advance of any guests requiring special assistance so that appropriate accommodations can be made. Video and still cameras are allowed; however, tripods and monopods are not permitted. Camera lenses may not exceed 8 inches. Any listed stop is subject to availability and may vary due to games, special events, and ballpark construction.
For tours, pricing, and other information, go to www.mlb.com/astros/ballpark/tours.
Also in the downtown area is the Children’s Museum of Houston. Established in 1980, the museum serves more than 1.4 million people each year with a variety of exhibits and bilingual learning programs for children up to 12 years old. It is one of 190 children’s museums across the country, including 15 in Texas.
Among the featured exhibits are:
Cyberchase: Described as an out-of-this-world math adventure.
EcoStation: Native plant garden, solar-powered research pavilion, pond habitat and woodland area.
Secret Spy Game: Uncover clues, crack codes and outsmart villains.
Power Science Lab: Hands-on experiments for body and health.
Kid’s Hall: A showcase of cultural and art exhibitions from around the world.
Power Play: Explore the science of nutrition, health and exercise.
Kidtropolis: A city for kids; run by kids.
Invention Convention: Design and build exciting gadgets and gizmos.
Heart and Seoul: Become immersed in South Korean culture.
Flow Works: Examine the forces and properties of water through waves, hydropower, and rapids.
Tot Spot: The place for the youngest explorers to play and experiment.
For more information on the museum, go to www.cmhouston.org.
