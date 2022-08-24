The activation of the 15th Finance Battalion, which recently received orders to reactivate, brings unique capabilities to the 1st Cavalry Division and Fort Hood through planning, integration and synchronization of finance operations. Lt. Col. Ralph E. Schneider IV assumed command of the 15th Finance Battalion on Aug. 17 during a ceremony on Cooper Field.

“The 15th Finance Battalion’s sphere of support not only impacts the soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division,” said Col. Anthony L. Wilson Sr., commander, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade. “It’s directly impacting the lives of soldiers across the entire installation as well as those soldiers that are preparing to deploy. It is clear to see that this organization truly embodies People First!”

