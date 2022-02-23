DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is expanding its apparel assortment with the addition of American Eagle at ShopMyExchange.com and select PXs and BXs.
Military shoppers can find the iconic denim brand’s on-trend clothing for both men and women from the leading global specialty retailer tax-free on ShopMyExchange.com as of Feb. 18.
“The Exchange continues to expand its variety of trusted and high-quality name brands,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The inclusion of American Eagle enhances our commitment to improving the shopping experience for the military community.”
The Fort Hood PX launched the brand in-store with a ribbon-cutting on Friday. American Eagle will soon be landing at:
Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas; Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.; Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Meade, Md.; MacDill Air Force Base, Florida; Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; Fort Bragg, N.C.; Fort Carson, Colo.; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Fort Bliss, Texas.
Disabled veterans and Department of Defense civilians can shop for American Eagle in stores. Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop can find the brand at ShopMyExchange.com.
After the initial launch, American Eagle will be added to an additional 31 Exchange stores throughout 2022.
