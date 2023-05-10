It was the end of an era Tuesday morning as after more than 70 years as Fort Hood Garrison, the colors — a unit flag — were cased for the final time on post at the III Armored Corps headquarters, to be relegated to museums. Immediately after, a new set of colors unfurled for the very first time, signalling to the world that Fort Cavazos Garrison was ready to begin its duty as “The Great Place.”
First stood up as Camp Hood in October 1942, the post did not become Fort Hood until turned into a permanent installation in April 1950, nearly eight years later. After more than eight decades of a Central Texas U.S. Army post named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, the redesignation honors a Texas son with deep ties to the post as one of its former III Corps and Fort Hood commanders who went on to command the U.S. Army Forces Command as the Army’s first four-star Hispanic general — Gen. Richard E. Cavazos.
“We call our installation ‘The Great Place,’ in recognition of its size and its importance to our Army,” said Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commander, III Armored Corps. “During World War II, the Army announced the need for sufficient land and facilities for soldiers to practice large-scale mock battles. To train multiple divisions simultaneously, and to employ the latest technologies such as tanks and new anti-tank gun systems. Our Army needed a place to teach and train American soldiers on tank destroyer maneuvers and tactics to counter the German armored threat which we had just witnessed on the European continent.
“Now. given the importance of this installation to our Army and for our nation, I can think of no better name change than Gen. Richard Cavazos. I did not know Gen. Cavazos, but I wish I had. Gen. Cavazos was known around the Army as a battle proven warrior, as a soldier’s soldier … who earned admiration and loyalty and respect through his warrior ethos, through his selflessness, through his genuine empathy, through his unquestionable love for soldiers.”
Two of the guest speakers for the redesignation ceremony knew Cavazos well, both having served under him.
“When I mention his name, I cry.
Let me tell you about Cavazos and what he would do. He’d go to a unit, he would ask to see the most junior members of that organization, and he would always spend time with the lowest ranking soldier he could find,” said 9-year-old retired. Lt. Col. James M. Tucker, who served under Cavazos in the Vietnam War. “I was just a dumb grunt, but the smartest dumb grunt I ever knew was Dick Cavazos. He always had the right solution to a problem.
“It always came back to one thing, and this is what I want Fort Cavazos to be, a place where all the soldiers have the best of care that they can have.”
Retired Lt. Gen. Randolph W. House, who served as Cavazos’ aide-de-camp when Cavazos commanded III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, said Cavazos was the most gifted orator in the Army he ever knew, a soldier’s soldier who could inspire and motivate like no other.
“Gen. Cavazos once told me, if you’re lucky, you will meet one great man in a lifetime. There are many people here today, me included, who were very fortunate because we met Gen. Cavazos,” he said. “A humble soldier and a truly great man by any standard.”
The key not address for the ceremony was given by Under Secretary of the Army the Honorable Gabe Camarillo, who said it was an absolute honor to be allowed to speak about such a great man.
“As a native Texan, it is just an incredible thrill for me to be a part of today’s redesignation ceremony,” Camarillo said. “Gen. Richard Cavazos has a legendary career and he represents what’s truly best about the Army — incredible self sacrifice, dedication to soldiers and always committed to the well being and transformation of the Army.
“Fort Cavazos and the soldiers who are a part of III Corps are absolutely critical to the biggest transformation the Army has undertaken in 20 years. As you know, we’ve changed from an Army focus on counterterrorism missions in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to one focused on large-scale combat operations. To prepare to deter and address any potential issues with any types of threats around the world.”
Camarillo added that the soldiers at III Corps and Fort Cavazos are absolutely critical to that mission moving forward.
“We could not do what we do in the Army, for example doing power projection of our armored divisions, without the great work and training that happens here at Fort Cavazos,” he said. “That important work is going to continue and it’s very much critical to the future success of the Army.”
After the Fort Hood colors were cased and the Fort Cavazos colors uncased, the members of the Cavazos family in attendance joined Bernabe as the gate signs on post were unveiled.
“The effort to rename and redesignate Fort Hood to Fort Cavazos was first driven by Congress. It was legislation that recognized that all the installations have to reflect the values we have as a country and as the Army,” said Camarillo.” I couldn’t be prouder of Gen. Cavazos’ contributions. He is an example in many ways of what makes the Army great. So to honor him and to honor his legacy, and other soldiers like him, is a tremendously fitting tribute to what we’re all about.”
