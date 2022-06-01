HARKER HEIGHTS — Army Maj. Guecheon Theobal came to Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights with a remembrant heart on May 28. The officer had on his mind one of his fallen soldiers from just over a decade ago.
“Spc. Castro was one of the guys in my company in Afghanistan in 2010,” he said.
Theobal explained what Memorial Day means to him.
“Oh, man. It means that it’s a day for us to actually think about those who make the ultimate sacrifice — family, friends and people who actually give it all for their country, which is really the biggest thing somebody can do,” he said.
Also at the ceremony, as he has been for other ceremonies and parades for the past 20 years, retired Master Sgt. Rober L. Whitney donned his Vietnam War uniform and carried his American Flag.
He said his reasoning for doing such a thing for more than 20 years is simple: “Duty, honor, service.”
Whitney said he served in Vietnam from 1968-1971. To him, Whitney said Memorial Day means to revere and honor those who have passed.
“I’ve got two brothers that have passed — both were veterans,” he said. “My other four brothers all served. The whole family served — dad (and) all the boys served.
“It was a way of life because you can make a living doing it. That’s the reason I went in the Army to start with; nothing to work with at home. If you were able to work, it was 50 cents an hour and you get nothing. Or you could go to the Army and draw $66 a month.”
Whitney said he spent 23 years in the Army and has been retired for 45 years.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith gave remarks during the ceremony and shared details of his family’s history in the military.
“Men in my family remember their shipmates, wingmen and battle buddies,” said Smith, a retired Marine officer. “My father-in-law was a career Army soldier, wounded and captured at Monte Cassino. He received four Purple Hearts during his career. He was a POW at Oflag 64 until the end of the war. He didn’t forget. He rests at Fort Sam Houston.
“My father was a career Navy sailor who witnessed the attack on Pearl Harbor as a 19-year-old. He served throughout World War II aboard a destroyer in the Pacific. He didn’t forget. He rests at Arlington National Cemetery.
“My brother was a mechanized infantry Army lieutenant in the Central Highlands in Vietnam. He still carries memories of them.
“I served in the United States Marine Corps for over 20 years as an aviator. I remember those lost in Beirut, Grenada, Kuwait, Iran and during operations at sea.”
